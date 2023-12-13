Get Paramount Plus' elite range of movies and shows for under £3 per month – it's a Christmas steal!

There's no better time then at Christmas to sit back and enjoy one of the best Paramount Plus movies such as Top Gun: Maverick or Interstellar. But if you've already got a subscription to one of the other best streaming services then you might not be too tempted to sign up.

That might change with this Christmas deal. Starting December 13th 2023, you can get 50% off an annual Paramount Plus subscription. That means instead of it costing the regular £69.90 for a year's access, it's now just £34.95, which works out to less than £3 per month. The offer is available until January 2, 2024, so you have time to decide, but having access over Christmas would certainly give you more viewing options!

Paramount Plus: was £69.90 now £34.95 for an annual subscription

Get access to Paramount Plus' standard subscription for half price with this incredible saving. This does not include the service's bundle with ShowTime but it does unlock the streamer's hit shows including Yellowstone, Frasier, South Park and Star Trek plus Golden Globe nominees Fellow Travelers, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and 1923.

We're always looking for the best streaming deals, which is why this 50% saving really caught our eye. Previously, Paramount had only offered deals across its monthly subscriptions – for example, only a few weeks ago it was offering 67% off its monthly subscription during Cyber Monday.

But now you can bag a big saving on an annual sign-up, which means you don't have to think about renewing anything for a whole year – just make sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription when it's about to end, otherwise it will automatically renew at the full price.

Yellowjackets is one of the best Paramount Plus shows we've seen in a long time. (Image credit: SkyShowtime)

Not completely sold about whether to sign up still? Unfortunately, it's not yet fully confirmed whether Paramount Plus will be bundled with Apple TV Plus in a cheap plan and the streamer also does not have a free trial. But you can get an idea of what's available by taking a look at our roundup of the best Paramount Plus shows, which includes fan favourites like Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and The Good Wife.

The streamer has also just confirmed a 2024 release date for the prequel series to the classic gangster movie Sexy Beast, which is great timing if you do want to watch that, and you can also catch the Australian rom-com Colin From Accounts. But, arguably, the biggest draw for new subscribers is undoubtedly its movie catalogue, which consists of hit blockbuster franchises including Transformers and Mission: Impossible – what's not to love?

