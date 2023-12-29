Wednesday season 2: what we know about the hit Netflix show's return

Wednesday season 2: key information - Announced in January 2023

- Filming due to begin in early 2024

- Production was delayed by Hollywood strikes

- Main cast members set to return

- No trailer or plot details release yet

- Season 1 finale teases potential story threads

- Showrunners have plans for four seasons

When will Wednesday season 2 debut on Netflix? Ordinarily, with the wildly popular horror-comedy series renewed for another outing in early 2023, it would be well on its way to being with us.

But 2023 wasn't a normal year. Alongside many other movies and TV shows, production on Wednesday's sophomore year was delayed by the Hollywood writers and actors strikes. With welcome resolutions reached between all parties, though, filming will finally begin on one of the best Netflix shows' next installment in early 2024.

While we wait for news that principal photography has officially begun, there's plenty of reading for you to do ahead of Wednesday's Netflix return. In this guide, you'll find all of the hauntingly best information available about the kooky and likely spooky season 2, including our thoughts a potential release date, as well as any mysterious intel we have on cast and story details.

Full spoilers follow for Wednesday season 1. Potential spoilers are also discussed for its successor.

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7eJanuary 6, 2023 See more

It was a long, somewhat uncomfortable wait for Netflix to *ahem* snap its fingers and renew Wednesday for another season. Indeed, we had to wait six weeks after season 1's launch date (November 23, 2022) for Netflix to confirm Wednesday season 2 after the show's record-breaking debut, which arrived via social media on January 6, 2023.

The question of an exact release date, though, still hangs in the balance. The writers and actors strikes caused delays to production across the board, but with the situation resolved, filming for Wednesday season 2 will get underway early next year.

Per Deadline , full production on season 2 is "tenatively slated for late April (2024)". Although the show was previously slated to be filmed in Romania – like season 1 – season 2 will reportedly be relocating to Ireland.

In September, Variety also claimed Netflix is prioritizing work on Wednesday season 2 and Stranger Things season 5 , which isn't a surprise, given their immense popularity. With production seemingly set for April, then, it’s safer to assume we won’t see Wednesday season 2 until mid-2025 at the very earliest, though we wouldn't rule out a frighteningly good late 2025 launch instead.

Wednesday season 2 likely cast

There's no official word on which actors will return for season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Major spoilers follow for Wednesday season 1.

There’s no official confirmation of cast for Wednesday season 2, but here’s who we think we'll see again. Our predictions are based on how season 1 ended, if its follow-up is also set at Nevermore Academy, and whether season 2 will pick up plot threads from its forebear:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Victor Dorobantu as The Thing

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

George Burcea as Lurch

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

The biggest season 2 casting news so far is the impending arrival of another potentially interesting individual. In a Wednesday-based video at Netflix Tudum 2023, Ortega, Myers, Sunday, and Doohan confirmed another member of the Addams Family would feature in season 2.

While the identity of this new character is being kept firmly under wraps, Ortega said she'd love to see Cousin Itt appear, while the rest of the gang want Grandmama to show up. Here's hoping we get some new cast details when filming begins.

Wednesday season 2 story speculation

Will we see Professor Weems again in Wednesday season 2? (Image credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

Full story spoilers follow for Wednesday season 1.

The Wednesday season 2 plot remains a secret for now. All we have so far are predictions and theories, which the cast members discussed during Netflix Tudum 2023.

So, what are said theories? For one, there’s talk of Crackstone’s ring falling to the ground following his apparent defeat in the season 1 finale. A poignant moment captured and shown to viewers perhaps hint at someone else retrieving the ring and possessing his powers, though it's unclear who this might be.

Then there’s the downfall of Miss Thornhill, aka Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), who was revealed to be the person responsible for controlling the Hyde monster. Who is the Hyde in question? None other than Tyler, one of Wednesday's love interests.

Given the Hyde master has control over Tyler and that, when Wednesday's car passed Tyler's prison vehicle, it triggered him to take his Hyde form, fans believe Wednesday is now in possession of Thornhill's abilities. Teasing this potential link further, Ortega says it would be fun to see Wednesday have a pet. The plot thickens...

I love to start my weekends with a good blood bath. pic.twitter.com/5FG8mDc5hQDecember 3, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, Professor Weems (Gwendoline Christie), the shape-shifting Principal of Nevermore Academy, was seemingly killed in season 1 – but you can never be too sure with these things. Indeed, eagle-eyed viewers noted that when Lurch, The Addams Family butler, is driving Wednesday home for school break in season 1 episode 8, he had a different eye color than earlier in the season. Is this really Weems in disguise? Who knows, but we can't wait to find out if this is one theory we correctly called well ahead of Wednesday season 2's release.

There are plenty of other subplots that season 2 could and most probably will lean into. That includes Wednesday receiving threatening texts, Nevermore Academy being without a Principal following Weems' alleged death, Gates' fate being left up in the air, the fallout from Xavier's incorrect imprisonment in episode 7 (and subsequent release in the finale), and more.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight , Ortega also gave her opinion on Wednesday's potential evolution heading into next season. "I kind of want her to be darker," she teased. "I want her to get more into the nitty-gritty of things, not play things so safe… I want to continue down an antihero stream, rather than a typical hero". Watch this space, then.

Wednesday season 2 trailer: is there one?

Staring into the abyss, waiting for that Wednesday season 2 trailer... (Image credit: Netflix)

Nope. There won't be one for a long time, either. We'll update this guide once one is finally unveiled.

Where to watch Wednesday season 1

Altogether now: Ba da ba da *click click*. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday is among Netflix’s most impressive TV originals. That means all eight episodes of Wednesday season 1 are exclusive to the world's best streaming service.

Despite rumors that the show could shockingly move to Prime Video after Amazon's acquisition of MGM (the latter being one of Wednesday's many production companies), IndieWire confirmed Netflix would remain the home of Wednesday for season 2 and beyond. Speaking of which...

Will Wednesday get a third season on Netflix?

More adventures await for Wednesday Addams and The Thing in season 2 and potentially beyond. (Image credit: Netflix)

It feels a little premature to say a third season is on the way, but we'd be surprised if Wednesday season 2 is the end of the line.

Season 3 sounds incredibly likely, too, with peaking to , showrunner Miles Millar telling Variety: "For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters."

Three or four seasons? Don’t mind if we do. And we're sure Netflix will duly oblige with running with that plan, especially if Wednesday season 2 is as big (if not bigger) than its predecessor. And, with Bloomberg reporting that a Wednesday spin-off is tentatively in development at Netflix, we might have even more Addams Family shenanigans to enjoy further down the line.