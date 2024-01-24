Squid Game season 2 will debut on Netflix in 2024 – the wait is almost over!

Squid Game season two is coming later this year as part of Netflix's slate of huge shows for 2024. In addition to the global hit, there's a third season of Bridgerton, a second season of The Diplomat and of The Empress, a fourth season of Emily In Paris and new seasons of Tour De France: Unchained, Love Is Blind, Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive To Survive. On top of all this, there are some really big new shows coming too.

The news comes via Netflix's latest letter to its investors, in which it described the new shows alongside some impressive subscriber numbers – and the end of Netflix Basic, its cheapest ad-free tier, in the UK and in Canada. That option has already been removed for new sign-ups and the tier will be shut down in the second quarter of 2024.

Squid Game 2: what we know so far

As we previously reported, Squid Game season two will introduce some new cast members including Park Gyu-young and Lee Jin-uk from South Korean apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home (also available on Netflix), and former pop star Jo Yu-Ri. They'll be joining Lee Jung-Jae and Gong Yoo for another season of the dystopian drama that, unlike the reality show spin-off Squid Game: The Challenge, focuses on the gruelling game show and the greed of its contestants.

As yet we don't have any indication of the streaming date for the second season – just that it's returning as part of what Netflix calls "a big, bold slate for 2024".

That slate also includes some new shows we're excited about including the Sophia Vergara gangster biopic Griselda, the mind-boggling sci-fi show 3 Body Problem, Guy Ritchie's gangster drama The Gentlemen and Avatar: The Last Airbender. And the streamer also announced that it has signed a deal to air WWE's Monday Night Raw starting in 2025, so there's plenty to look forward to.