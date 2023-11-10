Netflix's new mind-bending sci-fi series 3 Body Problem will give you virtual reality nightmares

Netflix has released the first clip for its new mind-bending TV show 3 Body Problem, and it might make you reconsider buying a virtual reality (VR) headset.

Based on the Liu Cixin's critically-acclaimed sci-fi novel The Three Body Problem, the forthcoming Netflix series looks like it'll be the next must-see TV show to debut on the world's best streaming service. And, after its first teaser trailer was unveiled at Netflix Tudum 2023, it's high time we learned more about it ahead of its launch in early 2024.

Before we dive into what it's about and who's involved in its production, you'll want to watch 3 Body Problem's first official clip. Be warned, though: if you're thinking about purchasing a VR headset during this year's Black Friday sales, you might be put off by what you see.

Yeah, we don't want to experiment with VR if there's a chance that its sentient programming – or, rather, a real-life warrior with an apparent ax to grind – unexpectedly comes at us, blade drawn, with the view to murdering us. You can keep your Meta Oculus (which gets name-dropped in the teaser) and Quest Pro headsets, as well as your Apple Vision Pro technology, even if they aren't as futuristic or deadly as 3 Body Problem's surreal-looking VR device is.

Okay, so what's 3 Body Problem about? For the uninitiated, Netflix has provided some details about its mind-boggling, reality-altering, and time-traveling plot. The show's logline reads as follows: "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

3 Body Problem is the latest TV project from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Here, the Game of Thrones showrunners have traded bloody fantasy for mind-bending sci-fi with their new Netflix show so, regardless of what you thought of Game of Thrones' divisive ending, this new series has some serious creative clout behind it.

As for its cast, the clip above confirms we'll see Game of Thrones alumnus John Bradley playing a character we believe to be a scientist called John Rooney. He's joined on the show's stacked roster by fellow Thrones stars Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce. Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange 2), Jovan Adepo (Jack Ryan), Rosalind Chao (The O.C), Eiza Gonzalez (Godzilla vs Kong), Saamer Usmani (Succession), and Jess Hong (Inked) are also part of the cast.

Joining Weiss and Benioff on the development team is co-writer and fellow executive producer Alexander Woo (True Blood). There are a couple of big-name actors who are also part of 3 Body Problem's executive producing team, including none other than Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time). Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out) is among its producers, too.

Of course, we won't know if 3 Body Problem will be as successful as Netflix hopes until it's released. We're hopeful it'll become a member of our best Netflix shows list early next year, but there are no guarantees, especially if TV aficionados still feel burned by Weiss and Benioff's handling of Game of Thrones' final season. Until then, the jury is out – but 3 Body Problem looks like it'll be a wild ride.

Initially set to debut in January 2024, 3 Body Problem will now launch on Netflix on March 21, 2024.