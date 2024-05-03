Everything new on Netflix in May 2024

By Rowan Davies
published

Netflix is kicking off the summer months

A screenshot of Robin Williams in 1995 movie Jumanji
As we say goodbye to another month, naturally, all the best streaming services are getting ready to welcome new arrivals - and Netflix US' May 2024 catalog is now here. 

It's standard practice for Netflix to bring a nice mix of familiar titles as well as Netflix Originals, and this month is no different. You can expect to find new original series arriving, starting on May 1 with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and original film Down The Rabbit Hole.

In addition to new original titles, new Netflix movies are a go-to to if you want to sit down with a good family favorite – with Jumanji (1995) and Shrek (2001) both set to arrive on the service May 1. Here's the full list everything arriving in May.

Everything new on Netflix in May 2024 

Arriving on May 1 

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power 

Down The Rabbit Hole 

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

Frankly Speaking 

The Gentlemen

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar 

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

Arriving on May 2

A Man in Full 

Beautiful Rebel

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals 

T・P BON

Arriving on May 3

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Postcards 

Selling the OC: Season 3 

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 

Unfrosted

Arriving on May 4

The Atypical Family 

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

Arriving on May 5 

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady

Arriving on May 6

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A 

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Arriving on May 7 

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A 

Super Rich in Korea

Arriving on May 8 

The Final: Attack on Wembley

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A 

War Dogs

Arriving on May 9 

Bodkin 

The Guardian of the Monarchs 

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A 

Mother of The Bride 

Sing Street

Thank You, Next

Arriving on May 10 

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román 

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A 

Living with Leopards 

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 

The Ultimatum: South Africa

Arriving on May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

Arriving on May 13 

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Princess Power: Season 3

Arriving on May 14 

Married at First Sight: Season 15

Arriving on May 15 

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal 

The Clovehitch Killer

Arriving on May 16

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue: Season 2 

Upgrade

Arriving on May 17 

The 8 Show 

Power 

Thelma the Unicorn

Arriving on May 19 

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy

Arriving on May 20

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4

Arriving on May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4

Arriving on May 22 

Act Your Age: Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth

Arriving on May 23 

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man 

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

In Good Hands 2 

Tires

Arriving on May 24 

Atlas 

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory 

Mulligan: Part 2 

My Oni Girl

Arriving on May 28 

Burnt

Arriving on May 29 

Bionic 

Colors of Evil: Red 

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Patrick Melrose

Arriving on May 30 

Eric 

Geek Girl

Arriving on May 31 

A Part of You 

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal 

Raising Voices 

Tòkunbọ̀

