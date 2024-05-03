As we say goodbye to another month, naturally, all the best streaming services are getting ready to welcome new arrivals - and Netflix US' May 2024 catalog is now here.

It's standard practice for Netflix to bring a nice mix of familiar titles as well as Netflix Originals, and this month is no different. You can expect to find new original series arriving, starting on May 1 with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and original film Down The Rabbit Hole.

In addition to new original titles, new Netflix movies are a go-to to if you want to sit down with a good family favorite – with Jumanji (1995) and Shrek (2001) both set to arrive on the service May 1. Here's the full list everything arriving in May.

Everything new on Netflix in May 2024

Arriving on May 1

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power

Down The Rabbit Hole

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

Frankly Speaking

The Gentlemen

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria



Arriving on May 2

A Man in Full

Beautiful Rebel

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals

T・P BON



Arriving on May 3

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Postcards

Selling the OC: Season 3

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2

Unfrosted



Arriving on May 4

The Atypical Family

Katt Williams: Woke Foke



Arriving on May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady



Arriving on May 6

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Reba: Seasons 1-6



Arriving on May 7

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Super Rich in Korea



Arriving on May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

War Dogs



Arriving on May 9

Bodkin

The Guardian of the Monarchs

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Mother of The Bride

Sing Street

Thank You, Next



Arriving on May 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Living with Leopards

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2

The Ultimatum: South Africa



Arriving on May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart



Arriving on May 13

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Princess Power: Season 3



Arriving on May 14

Married at First Sight: Season 15



Arriving on May 15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

The Clovehitch Killer



Arriving on May 16

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

Upgrade



Arriving on May 17

The 8 Show

Power

Thelma the Unicorn



Arriving on May 19

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy



Arriving on May 20

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4



Arriving on May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4



Arriving on May 22

Act Your Age: Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth



Arriving on May 23

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

In Good Hands 2

Tires



Arriving on May 24

Atlas

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Mulligan: Part 2

My Oni Girl



Arriving on May 28

Burnt



Arriving on May 29

Bionic

Colors of Evil: Red

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Patrick Melrose



Arriving on May 30

Eric

Geek Girl



Arriving on May 31

A Part of You

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Raising Voices

Tòkunbọ̀