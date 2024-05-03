Everything new on Netflix in May 2024
Netflix is kicking off the summer months
As we say goodbye to another month, naturally, all the best streaming services are getting ready to welcome new arrivals - and Netflix US' May 2024 catalog is now here.
It's standard practice for Netflix to bring a nice mix of familiar titles as well as Netflix Originals, and this month is no different. You can expect to find new original series arriving, starting on May 1 with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and original film Down The Rabbit Hole.
In addition to new original titles, new Netflix movies are a go-to to if you want to sit down with a good family favorite – with Jumanji (1995) and Shrek (2001) both set to arrive on the service May 1. Here's the full list everything arriving in May.
Everything new on Netflix in May 2024
Arriving on May 1
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State: Season 1
Blue Mountain State: Season 2
Blue Mountain State: Season 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power
Down The Rabbit Hole
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
Frankly Speaking
The Gentlemen
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Arriving on May 2
A Man in Full
Beautiful Rebel
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals
T・P BON
Arriving on May 3
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Postcards
Selling the OC: Season 3
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2
Unfrosted
Arriving on May 4
The Atypical Family
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
Arriving on May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Roast of Tom Brady
Arriving on May 6
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Reba: Seasons 1-6
Arriving on May 7
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Super Rich in Korea
Arriving on May 8
The Final: Attack on Wembley
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
War Dogs
Arriving on May 9
Bodkin
The Guardian of the Monarchs
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Mother of The Bride
Sing Street
Thank You, Next
Arriving on May 10
Blood of Zeus: Season 2
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Living with Leopards
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2
The Ultimatum: South Africa
Arriving on May 11
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart
Arriving on May 13
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Princess Power: Season 3
Arriving on May 14
Married at First Sight: Season 15
Arriving on May 15
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal
The Clovehitch Killer
Arriving on May 16
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue: Season 2
Upgrade
Arriving on May 17
The 8 Show
Power
Thelma the Unicorn
Arriving on May 19
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy
Arriving on May 20
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4
Arriving on May 21
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy
Wildfire: Seasons 1-4
Arriving on May 22
Act Your Age: Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth
Arriving on May 23
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
In Good Hands 2
Tires
Arriving on May 24
Atlas
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Mulligan: Part 2
My Oni Girl
Arriving on May 28
Burnt
Arriving on May 29
Bionic
Colors of Evil: Red
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
Patrick Melrose
Arriving on May 30
Eric
Geek Girl
Arriving on May 31
A Part of You
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal
Raising Voices
Tòkunbọ̀
