London Marathon live stream: how to watch the 2024 race anywhere

If there's one number you memorise this weekend, make it 2:17:01. That's how long it took Mary Keitany to run the London Marathon seven years ago, and it still stands as the world record for a women's-only race. On Sunday, however, the hunt will be on.

Tigst Assefa (PB: 2:11:53), Brigid Kosgei (PB: 2:14:04) and Ruth Chepng'etich (2:14:18) have all beaten Keitany's time comfortably, albeit in mixed marathons, and the expectation is that one – or potentially all three – of the trio will better it on Sunday. And that's not to mention Peres Jepchirchir, a two-time Marathon Major winner in her own right.

While the 2024 women's field is probably the strongest the London Marathon has attracted, the men's race will be imbued with sadness. Kelvin Kiptum, who set the course record with a 2:01:25 last year, lost his life in a road traffic collision in February, and will be sorely missed.

Reigning NYC Marathon winner Tamirat Tola looks like the man to beat, with his primary competition likely to come from Kenenisa Bekele, who's out to break a five-year drought, and Mosinet Geremew, who's chasing his first marathon victory.

When does the London Marathon start? The 2024 London Marathon start time is as follows: 8.15am BST – Elite wheelchair participants

9am BST – Elite women

9.40am BST – Elite men and mass participation

The BBC will show London Marathon 2024 for free. The race is being shown on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 8.30am BST on Sunday morning. The London Marathon is also available to live stream on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The race is also being shown on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

If you're keen to watch London Marathon 2024 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

One of the best things about the London Marathon is that it's completely FREE to watch in several places around the world. For example:

UK – BBC

Germany – ZDF

Netherlands – NOS

Spain – RTVE

If you're from any of these countries but you're abroad right now, you can subscribe to a VPN to watch a London Marathon 2024 live stream for free and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch 2024 London Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

FloTrack is live streaming the London Marathon in the US. Coverage is set to start at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which also includes coverage of cycling, motorsport, rugby and American football.

How to live stream London Marathon in Canada

In Canada, the London Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year. Coverage starts at 3.30pm ET / 12.30am PT in the very small hours of Sunday morning. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events live and on demand.

How to watch London Marathon 2024: live stream in Australia