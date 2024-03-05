5 movie classics that just arrived on Hulu… and leave on March 31. Don't miss them!

Hulu has a load of familiar movies and shows arriving everything new on Hulu in March 2024, but oddly you’ve only got a few weeks to watch some of them, which are set to be removed from the platform again at the end of the month. So, to make it easier for you, we’ve chosen five stand-out movie classics that will come and go this month.

Four of the five selected movies have achieved significant commercial success, as well as attracting the attention of the Oscars. Now, they’re considered contemporary classics, and are essential to any film buff’s watchlist.

Although they won’t receive a long lifespan among the best Hulu movies, you have the rest of the month to fit them into your viewing sessions. Don't forget to check out more new Hulu movies if you don't fancy these five.

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Runtime: 119 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

Leaving streaming on: March 31

Iñárritu’s comedy-drama snagged the Best Picture Oscar at the 2015 Academy Awards, and has cemented itself as a modern classic. Although Michael Keaton missed out on the Best Actor win, his performance as former superhero star Riggan Thomson was both humorous and riveting. Now past middle age, Thomson is determined to revive his career by writing and starring in his Broadway debut, gambling his money and reputation to make the play a success. As opening night approaches Thomson finds himself faced with production issues, family troubles, and the daily battles he fights with his inner saboteur.

The Favourite (2018)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Runtime: 120 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

Leaving streaming on: March 31

A period drama with a trio of three incredible actresses at its forefront, The Favourite takes place in 18th century England where Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is on the throne. Declining in health, Queen Anne’s confidante Lady Sarah (Rachel Weiss) looks after her while governing the country at a time of war. The arrival of new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) charms Sarah, who adopts her as her protégé, but the hierarchy is quickly upended as Abigail makes her way up the social ladder to become Queen Anne’s companion and first port of call for advice. Acting talents aside, Lanthimos' drama is a visually appealing watch, offering beautifully unconventional shots of royal architecture.

Dunkirk (2017)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 107 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: March 1

Leaving streaming on: March 31

Just like its title suggests, Nolan’s compelling war drama takes place on the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940 during the Second World War. As Germany makes its way through France, British and French troops are trapped in the port town, with the sea being their only hope for escape. Nolan tells the story of just a few people – one group on the beach, one at sea, and one in the air. They each happen over a different length of time, but their stories converge during the peak of a famous rescue operation.

Inception (2011)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 148 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: March 1

Leaving streaming on: March 31

Another Christopher Nolan classic that’s set to join (and leave) Hulu this month. In this mind-boggling sci-fi blockbuster Leonardo DiCaprio is Dom Cobb, an experienced thief with the skills to retrieve people’s secrets by entering their dreams. Cobb’s abilities came with severe consequences that have cost him the things he loves most, so when the chance to get his life back on track presents itself he gathers his team of specialists to conduct a seemingly impossible reverse heist inside the mind of a powerful businessman played by Cillian Murphy.

Goodfellas (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Runtime: 146 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

Leaving streaming on: March 31

Scorsese’s crime drama is essential. Following a gangster mob from the 1950s to the 1980s, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) starts working for Paul Cicero (Paul Sorvino) and his partners Jimmy (Robert De Niro) and Tommy (Joe Pesci), determined to advance through the ranks of the Mafia. Hill is blinded by his life of riches and luxury, not seeing the corruption that his line of work causes for others, ultimately leading to the demise of his attempt to climb to the top. This classic movie was nominated by the Oscars for its writing, directing, and editing, while Joe Pesci took away the Best Supporting Actor win in 1991.