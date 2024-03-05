Everything new on Hulu in March 2024, from family movies to Christopher Nolan hits

There’s a reason why Hulu is on our list of best streaming services, and its list of titles arriving in March proves it. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you’re in for a great wave of fresh movies and shows to kick-start the spring

It’s movies that the start of Hulu’s March listing, with some classics that are easily good enough to challenge our list of the best Hulu movies. There’ll also be plenty of movies suitable for family viewing if you have young children – I’d be sure to check out Goosebumps, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Life of Pi (perhaps for slightly older children, though).

You can read the full1 list of new titles below!

Everything new on Hulu in March 2024

Available on March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Ali

Bad Teacher

Batman Begins

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Belle

Bend It Like Beckham

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blade Runner 2049

Dangerous Beauty

The Descendants

Dreamin’ Wild

Drive Angry 3D

Dune

Dunkirk

Enough Said

Failure to Launch

The Favourite

Firehouse Dog

Foxcatcher

Goodfellas

Goosebumps

The Heat

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

How I Live Now

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Inception

Kingdom Come

L.A. Confidential

Legends of the Fall

Life of Pi

My Cousin Vinny

No Good Deed

Person To Person

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Salt

Scarface

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

Sisters

The Spirit

Stand by Me

Street Kings

Surrogates

Takers

The Tree of Life

Thank You for Smoking

Thirteen

Win Win

The Wrestler

Available on March 2

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Available on March 5

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King’s Daughter

Available on March 6

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

Available on March 7

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

Available on March 8

Cash Out

Available on March 12

Blackfish

Available on March 14

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

The Stones and Brian Jones

Available on March 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers

Children of the Corn

Life Partners

Taken

Taken 2

360

Available on March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream

Available on March 19

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

Available on March 20

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

Available on March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard

Available on March 22

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

Available on March 24

One Shot

Skyfire

Available on March 25

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Available on March 26

DC League of Super-Pets

Montana Story

Available on March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3

Available on March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

Available on March 29

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Paint

Available on March 30

FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express

Available on March 30

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail