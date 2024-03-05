Everything new on Hulu in March 2024, from family movies to Christopher Nolan hits

New month, new Hulu hits

There’s a reason why Hulu is on our list of best streaming services, and its list of titles arriving in March proves it. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you’re in for a great wave of fresh movies and shows to kick-start the spring 

It’s movies that the start of Hulu’s March listing, with some classics that are easily good enough to challenge our list of the best Hulu movies. There’ll also be plenty of movies suitable for family viewing if you have young children – I’d be sure to check out Goosebumps, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Life of Pi (perhaps for slightly older children, though).

You can read the full1 list of new titles below!

Everything new on Hulu in March 2024

Available on March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2 

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1 

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem 

Ali 

Bad Teacher 

Batman Begins 

Beasts of the Southern Wild 

Belle 

Bend It Like Beckham 

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) 

Blade Runner 2049 

Dangerous Beauty 

The Descendants 

Dreamin’ Wild 

Drive Angry 3D 

Dune 

Dunkirk 

Enough Said 

Failure to Launch 

The Favourite 

Firehouse Dog 

Foxcatcher

Goodfellas 

Goosebumps 

The Heat

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick 

How I Live Now 

Ice Age: Continental Drift 

Inception 

Kingdom Come

L.A. Confidential

Legends of the Fall

Life of Pi 

My Cousin Vinny 

No Good Deed

Person To Person 

Pokemon Detective Pikachu 

Salt

Scarface 

Sexy Beast 

Shark Tale 

Sisters 

The Spirit 

Stand by Me 

Street Kings 

Surrogates 

Takers 

The Tree of Life

Thank You for Smoking 

Thirteen 

Win Win 

The Wrestler 

Available on March 2

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H 

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 

Available on March 5

Queens: Docuseries Premiere 

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere 

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere 

The Marsh King’s Daughter 

Available on March 6

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2 

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere 

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere 

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7 

Available on March 7

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere 

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere 

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story 

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

Available on March 8

Cash Out 

Available on March 12

Blackfish 

Available on March 14

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini 

The Stones and Brian Jones 

Available on March 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere 

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere 

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere 

Diggers 

Children of the Corn 

Life Partners

Taken 

Taken 2 

360 

Available on March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream 

Available on March 19

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere 

Available on March 20

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22 

Available on March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere 

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard 

Available on March 22

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1 

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes 

Available on March 24

One Shot 

Skyfire 

Available on March 25

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 

Charlie’s Angels 

Available on March 26

DC League of Super-Pets 

Montana Story 

Available on March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7 

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 

Available on March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1 

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

Available on March 29

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2 

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed) 

Paint 

Available on March 30

FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere 

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express 

Available on March 30

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family 

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

