Everything new on Hulu in March 2024, from family movies to Christopher Nolan hits
New month, new Hulu hits
There’s a reason why Hulu is on our list of best streaming services, and its list of titles arriving in March proves it. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you’re in for a great wave of fresh movies and shows to kick-start the spring
It’s movies that the start of Hulu’s March listing, with some classics that are easily good enough to challenge our list of the best Hulu movies. There’ll also be plenty of movies suitable for family viewing if you have young children – I’d be sure to check out Goosebumps, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Life of Pi (perhaps for slightly older children, though).
You can read the full1 list of new titles below!
Everything new on Hulu in March 2024
Available on March 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Batman Begins
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Belle
Bend It Like Beckham
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blade Runner 2049
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Dreamin’ Wild
Drive Angry 3D
Dune
Dunkirk
Enough Said
Failure to Launch
The Favourite
Firehouse Dog
Foxcatcher
Goodfellas
Goosebumps
The Heat
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
How I Live Now
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Inception
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
Legends of the Fall
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
No Good Deed
Person To Person
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Sisters
The Spirit
Stand by Me
Street Kings
Surrogates
Takers
The Tree of Life
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
Win Win
The Wrestler
Available on March 2
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Available on March 5
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King’s Daughter
Available on March 6
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
Available on March 7
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
Available on March 8
Cash Out
Available on March 12
Blackfish
Available on March 14
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
The Stones and Brian Jones
Available on March 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers
Children of the Corn
Life Partners
Taken
Taken 2
360
Available on March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream
Available on March 19
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
Available on March 20
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
Available on March 21
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
Available on March 22
Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
Available on March 24
One Shot
Skyfire
Available on March 25
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Available on March 26
DC League of Super-Pets
Montana Story
Available on March 27
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3
Available on March 28
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
Available on March 29
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint
Available on March 30
FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
Available on March 30
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
