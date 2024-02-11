What time is Super Bowl 2024? Kickoff, halftime show — all the timings worldwide

Need to know all the Super Bowl timings – kickoff, halftime show and more? We've got it all just below.

Dynastic status awaits reigning champions Kansas City in Las Vegas, but for all of the knowhow that Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce bring to the table, San Francisco have, on paper, the deepest wealth of talent in the NFL.

There’s Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and newly crowned Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who’s been so ridiculously dominant this season that many believe he should have been named MVP.

No matter. The Vince Lombardi Trophy would more than make up for it. But while the 49ers’ all-star offense has been lighting up opponents all season, their defense struggled through the playoffs. Allow Mahomes to build up a lead and the Niners would be lucky to get any chance to overturn it. Take note of all the Super Bowl 2024 times below and you'll be sure not to miss the action.

When does the Super Bowl start?

In the US and Canada, live coverage of Super Bowl starts at 6pm EST / 5pm CST / 4pm MST / 3pm PST on Sunday, February 11.

In the UK, live coverage starts at 10.45pm GMT; and in Australia, the buildup gets underway at 10am AEDT on Monday, February 12.

When is the Super Bowl kickoff time?

Super Bowl kickoff is scheduled for 3.30pm PST (local time) on Sunday, February 11. However, the game will likely start a little bit later than that.

Here are the kickoff times around the world:

3.30pm PST – Pacific Standard Time

4.30pm MST – Mountain Standard Time

5.30pm CST – Central Standard Time

5.30pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

6.30pm EST – Eastern Standard Time

8.30pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11.30pm GMT – United Kingdom

12.30am CET – Central Europe (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 1.30am SAST – South Africa (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 3.30am GST – Dubai, UAE (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 5am IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 6.30am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 7.30am CST – Beijing, China (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 10.30am AEDT – Australia (Mon, Feb 12)

(Mon, Feb 12) 12.30pm NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Feb 12)

What time is the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

The national anthem usually takes place around 10 minutes before kickoff, so you can expect Reba McEntire to take the stage at 6.20pm EST / 5.20pm CST / 4.20pm MST / 3.20pm PST / 11.20pm GMT / 10.20am AEDT.

Recent performances have lasted anywhere between 90 seconds and two and a half minutes, though McEntire has tended to keep her renditions short and snappy.

What time is Usher's Super Bowl half-time show?

We're in the lap of the gods – or at least Mahomes and Purdy – when it comes to figuring out what time the half-time show will start.

That's because the clock stops between plays in the NFL, and the quarterbacks and coaches can make each 15-minute quarter last an eternity if they want it to.

If we had to guess, we'd imagine that the Usher's Super Bowl halftime show will start at around 8pm EST / 7pm CST / 6pm MST / 5pm PST / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT.

Usher himself has said that his performance will last 15 minutes, slightly longer than usual.

What time does Super Bowl 2024 finish?

Again, there's no telling how long the Super Bowl will last, and it's always either too long or too short depending on whether you're supporting the winning or losing team.

The game usually ends between three-and-a-half and four hours after kick-off, so we wouldn't count on clocking off before 10pm EST / 9pm CST / 8pm MST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT.

What time does the Super Bowl pre-game show begin?

Again, there's been no exact word on when the Super Bowl pre-game entertainment will begin, but seeing as live coverage in the US and Canada gets underway half-an-hour before kickoff, it seems highly unlikely that festivities will start any earlier.

Highlights of the show will include Post Malone's rendition of America the Beautiful, and Andra Day's performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing, before McEntire takes on the national anthem.

We'd recommend getting nice and comfortable for 6.30pm EST / 5.30pm CST / 4.30pm MST / 3.30pm PST / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT.