How to watch WrestleMania XL 2024: live stream The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns from anywhere

The biggest weekend in wrestling has been amped up to 11, as The Rock himself is returning to the squared circle for the first time in eight years. The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment is joining forces with The Head of the Table for a Saturday night tag team match that will shape Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown with Cody Rhodes on Sunday. Here's where to watch WrestleMania XL live streams where you are.

That means Reigns and Rhodes are essentially headlining both nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and if, as speculated, this is the end for the long-serving champion, WWE are leaving nothing to chance.

The back-to-back Royal Rumble winner is hooking up with Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the tag team clash, and if they win, The Rock and The Bloodline faction will be barred from ringside for Sunday’s headline act. If the tag team match goes the other way, however, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes will follow "Bloodline Rules", a format where anything goes.

From tables and chairs to sticks, trash and even Logan Paul – probably – anything can be used as a weapon.

Follow our guide to get a WrestleMania XL live stream from all over the world. We've also included the full WrestleMania 2024 card and wrestler list, and a breakdown of the biggest storylines.

Watch WrestleMania XL in the US

<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/peacock-tv-how-to-watch-for-free-cost-devices-shows-movies-and-more" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock is the exclusive place to watch a WrestleMania XL live stream, along with all of WWE's biggest events Stateside. The action starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on both days. Peacock subscriptions start <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fsports%2Fwwe" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from just $5.99 a month, with Peacock Premium Plus available for $11.99 a month if you want to go ad-free. You'll <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fsports%2Fwwe" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">save an extra 17% by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock gets you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like <a href="https://www.techradar.com/streaming/entertainment/how-to-watch-premier-league-live-stream" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Premier League soccer. Alternatively, you can pay for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium Plus. Currently outside the US? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN to watch Peacock when traveling overseas. We've tested lots of VPNs and NordVPN is the slamming deal. It's also easy to use – full details below.

Watch WrestleMania XL from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WrestleMania XL from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and India below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a WrestleMania XL live stream from anywhere:

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home. That would be Peacock in the US.

Watch WrestleMania XL in the UK

TNT Sports is showing WrestleMania XL in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the <a href="https://www.tntsports.co.uk/boxoffice" data-link-merchant="tntsports.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £19.99. WWE Network is another option to stream WrestleMania XL in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. It's a standard late start time for British fans, with the main action getting underway at 12am GMT on both nights.

Watch WrestleMania XL in Canada

The best place to watch WrestleMania XL in Canada is <a href="https://network.wwe.com/" data-link-merchant="network.wwe.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WrestleMania XL, which gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on both days. Traveling abroad? Then you can <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="network.wwe.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WrestleMania 2024 coverage just like you would at home.

Watch WrestleMania XL in Australia

As of 2024, <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="binge.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Binge is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch WrestleMania XL on the streaming service from 9am AEST on both Sunday and Monday. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a <a href="https://goto.binge.com.au/c/338476/767630/11099?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbinge.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="binge.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">7-day FREE trial. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon. Going to be out of the country for the big event? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="binge.com.au"" data-link-merchant="binge.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN like NordVPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere.

Watch WrestleMania XL in Japan

In Japan, the WrestleMania XL action begins at 8am JST on both days of the event. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the <a href="https://network.wwe.com/" data-link-merchant="network.wwe.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="network.wwe.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wrestling-friendly VPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

Watch WrestleMania XL in India

WWE fans in India can watch WrestleMania XL on <a href="https://www.sonypicturessportsnetwork.com/" data-link-merchant="sonypicturessportsnetwork.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sony Sports Network, with the action beginning at 4.30am IST across both days. If that's a little early for your liking, you can tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, <a href="https://www.sonyliv.com/subscription" data-link-merchant="sonyliv.com"" data-link-merchant="sonypicturessportsnetwork.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sony Liv will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="sonyliv.com"" data-link-merchant="sonypicturessportsnetwork.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the WrestleMania XL action.

WrestleMania XL storylines, wrestlers and card

WrestleMania XL storylines

Roman Reigns' clashes with Cody Rhodes need little introduction, but what adds to the flavour is that their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship face-off will be a rematch of last year’s main WrestleMania event.

Reigns, of course, beat The American Nightmare on that occasion, but the location choice for WrestleMania XL feels portentous from The Head of the Table's perspective. Philly is where he was roundly jeered by the locals as he tried to celebrate his 2015 Royal Rumble victory, something that still gets under Reigns' skin nine years later.

The 40th Showcase of the Immortals will also see Bayley take on her former Damage CTRL ally IYO SKY in a deeply personal grudge match with a faintly ridiculous root cause. On SmackDown, Bayley revealed that she understood Japanese and, therefore, knew that Sky, Asuka and Sane had been ridiculing her behind her back. Let's hope we get to see The Role Model's linguistic capabilities in action.

Sticking with close allies turned enemies, twin brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will aim to get 38 years of pent-up resentment out of their systems in a singles match that's appointment viewing. Jimmy has never forgiven Jey for leaving The Bloodline, and has actively sabotaged him at numerous events.

Fans are also hoping that Logan Paul gets what's coming to him, with both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens looking to lay down some punishment. The influencer and all-round irritant wormed his way to the WWE United States Championship by getting Owens disqualified, and feigned injury to trick Orton into getting beaten by Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber.

WrestleMania XL wrestlers

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

Gunther

Sami Zayn

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill

Naomi

Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee)

Santos Escobar

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns)

Cody Rhodes

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Iyo Sky

Bayley

LA Knight

AJ Styles

Logan Paul

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford)

B-Fab

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)

Scarlett

Paul Ellering

WrestleMania XL card

Night 1 – Saturday, April 6

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Becky Lynch: Women's World Championship singles match

Gunther (c) vs Sami Zayn: WWE Intercontinental Championship singles match

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate): Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship six-pack tag team ladder match

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso: singles match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane): Six-woman tag team match

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio: Tag team match

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Tag team match

Night 2 – Sunday, April 7