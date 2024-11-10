How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light FREE online from anywhere

Watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

This second series is based on the final novel of Hilary Mantel's famous trilogy. It wraps up the Wolf Story and fan favorites from the original series reprise their roles. Here's where to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, November 10 at 9pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch FREE: BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Season 2 covers the last four years of Oliver Cromwell's life. He goes from being a relative nobody to ending up as a crucial a politician, fixer, diplomat and father. His enemies are never far away though and there are moral crises and treachery at every turn.

The story of this second season begins in May 1536 . Anne Boleyn has just been beheaded and Cromwell is beginning his assent to power. Meanwhile, Henry VIII has turned his affections to Jane Seymour, his third wife. We all know that that didn't last very long. All-in-all, the Tudor regime is under a lot of strain.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in the US?

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is going to be available to watch in the US, but you're going to have wait a light bit. The show will premiere in the U.S. non PBS Masterpiece on Sunday, March 23 2025 at 9.00 p.m ET/ 6.00 p.m. ET.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will premiere in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece on Sunday, March 23 2025 at 9.00 p.m ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light for FREE

You can watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. Episodes will available to stream , and air on TV at 9pm GMT on Sundays. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light for free.

Can you watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in Canada?

Sadly, there are no plans to air Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in Canada. If that changes, we will update this article.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can watch the show through BBC iPlayer with appropriate access.

Can you watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in Australia?

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will be coming to BBC First in Australia. However, no release date has been confirmed yet.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will be coming to BBC First in Australia. However, no release date has been confirmed yet.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light episode guide

Episode 1 - November 8: Wreckage

As Anne Boleyn’s blood is sluiced from the scaffold, Thomas Cromwell picks his way through the wreckage of her death to take his place as principal councillor to King Henry VIII.

Episode 2 - November 11: Obedience

As the dissolution of the monasteries gathers speed, Cromwell makes a personal pilgrimage to Shaftesbury Abbey to speak with a young nun, who profoundly shakes his view of himself.

Episode 3 - November 24: Defiance

A rising in the north destabilises Henry's kingdom. Despite the risks to his own life, Cromwell moves to protect Lady Mary from becoming the rebels’ greatest prize.

Episode 4 - December 1: TBA

Episode 5- December 8: TBA

Episode 6: - December 15: TBA

Who stars in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light? Many of the stars from the previous seasons of Wolf Hall are back. Mark Rylance is back as Thomas Cromwell iwth Damian Lewis retuning as King Henry VIII. Cardinal Wolsely is once again play by Jonathan Pryce. Kate Phillips is Henry VIII’s third wife Jane Seymour, with Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary. Peter Kosminsky has returned to direct the show.