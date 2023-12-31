How to watch Wild Scandinavia online from anywhere, TV channel, start time

How to watch Wild Scandinavia

Wild Scandinavia is available to watch now in North America with the PBS Passport (subscription) and Amazon Prime (rent or buy). It will be broadcast on BBC Two and on catch-up via the BBC iPlayer in the UK. It's on the Binge streaming platform in Australia. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia from anywhere.

Wild Scandinavia: synopsis

Whether you're a sucker for a wildlife documentary or have just been bitten by the bug after finishing the BBC's remarkable Planet Earth III series, there's an awesome (in the truest sense of the word) documentary series waiting for you. Wild Scandinavia presents three hours of creatures, critters, flora and fauna from one of the planet's most extreme places to tickle your fancy.

Prepare for your jaw to drop and your breath be taken over three 60-minute episodes, with each film exploring the most majestic sights that the natural world of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have to offer.

Actress Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible franchise) is on narration duties for this series that uses state-of-the-art wildlife filming techniques, such as fast FPV drone and high-speed cameras. The super-macro filming captures the finest details – whether that's tiny spiders living in volcanic springs, or the mighty sea eagle catching its fishy prey.

As well as lynx, bears, puffins, orca, foxes, ravens, reindeer, musk ox and wolves from the animal kingdom, Wild Scandinavia also shines a spotlight on some of the human stories that colour this unique corner of the globe – from the indigenous Sámi to exploratory 21st century scientists. And a Nordic-based series wouldn't be complete without some stunning shots of the fjords.

How to watch Wild Scandinavia online for FREE

The first of the three Wild Scandinavia episodes will premiere on BBC Two on New Year's Eve (Sunday, December 31) at 8.25pm GMT. Further episodes go out the following two days at 9pm. All three episodes will be available to watch for free on demand from December 31 on BBC iPlayer . It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should also have a valid UK TV licence to watch live and on catch-up. iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can imagine, including web browsers, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, Smart TVs, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Away from the UK? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

Wild Scandinavia episode guide and UK schedule

Episode 1: Life on the Edge – Sunday, December 31 at 8.25pm GMT

Episode 2: Heartlands – Monday, January 1 at 9pm GMT

Episode 3: Ice and Fire – Tuesday, January 2 at 9pm GMT

How to watch Wild Scandinavia online outside your country

If you’re keen to watch Wild Scandinavia online on BBC iPlayer – or any of the streaming services listed below – but are off on holiday or abroad for business, you'll find that you're stopped from doing so as your chosen service will be geo-restricted.

Luckily, getting the best VPN (short for virtual private network) offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia online

You can use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia online from overseas in three simple steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the very best you can get.

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app.

How to watch Wild Scandinavia in the US online and on TV

Wild Scandinavia first aired in the US earlier in 2023 on PBS. That means that subscribers to PBS Passport can watch all three episodes on demand. You can get PBS Passport by donating at least $60 a year or $5 a month. PBS networks in some localities are also listing Wild Scandinavia among their holidays listings this year. For example, PBS SoCal is airing all three episodes in a row from 9pm PT on Christmas Day. But not all PBS regions are showing Wild Scandinavia, so you should check your local listings to see whether it's on where you are. You can also rent or buy individual episodes of Wild Scandinavia on Amazon Prime Video. Or get access to the show by taking an Amazon Prime Video subscription (£14.99 per month after 30-day free trial) and adding PBS Documentaries ($3.99 per month after seven-day free trial). And Brits currently travelling in the US can use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia on iPlayer from abroad from December 31 onwards.

How to watch Wild Scandinavia in Canada

It's the same situation in Canada as it is south of the border. Look out for Wild Scandinavia in your local PBS listings, or grab the PBS Passports from $5 a month and watch on your web browser or via its apps for smartphones, tablets and selected streaming devices.

