How to watch Wild Scandinavia online from anywhere, TV channel, start time
Prepare to be stunned by the splendor of Scandinavia
How to watch Wild Scandinavia
Wild Scandinavia is available to watch now in North America with the PBS Passport (subscription) and Amazon Prime (rent or buy). It will be broadcast on BBC Two and on catch-up via the BBC iPlayer in the UK. It's on the Binge streaming platform in Australia. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia from anywhere.
|Episodes: 3
|FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) from December 31
|International streams: PBS Passport (US, CA) | Binge (AU) from December 31
|Use ExpressVPN to watch while abroad
Wild Scandinavia: synopsis
Whether you're a sucker for a wildlife documentary or have just been bitten by the bug after finishing the BBC's remarkable Planet Earth III series, there's an awesome (in the truest sense of the word) documentary series waiting for you. Wild Scandinavia presents three hours of creatures, critters, flora and fauna from one of the planet's most extreme places to tickle your fancy.
Prepare for your jaw to drop and your breath be taken over three 60-minute episodes, with each film exploring the most majestic sights that the natural world of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have to offer.
Actress Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible franchise) is on narration duties for this series that uses state-of-the-art wildlife filming techniques, such as fast FPV drone and high-speed cameras. The super-macro filming captures the finest details – whether that's tiny spiders living in volcanic springs, or the mighty sea eagle catching its fishy prey.
As well as lynx, bears, puffins, orca, foxes, ravens, reindeer, musk ox and wolves from the animal kingdom, Wild Scandinavia also shines a spotlight on some of the human stories that colour this unique corner of the globe – from the indigenous Sámi to exploratory 21st century scientists. And a Nordic-based series wouldn't be complete without some stunning shots of the fjords.
Keep reading for all the information you need to watch Wild Scandinavia in the UK, US, Canada and Australia, and how to stream if you're overseas when it's on.
How to watch Wild Scandinavia online for FREE
The first of the three Wild Scandinavia episodes will premiere on BBC Two on New Year's Eve (Sunday, December 31) at 8.25pm GMT. Further episodes go out the following two days at 9pm.
All three episodes will be available to watch for free on demand from December 31 on BBC iPlayer . It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should also have a valid UK TV licence to watch live and on catch-up.
iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can imagine, including web browsers, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, Smart TVs, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.
Away from the UK? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.
Wild Scandinavia episode guide and UK schedule
- Episode 1: Life on the Edge – Sunday, December 31 at 8.25pm GMT
- Episode 2: Heartlands – Monday, January 1 at 9pm GMT
- Episode 3: Ice and Fire – Tuesday, January 2 at 9pm GMT
How to watch Wild Scandinavia online outside your country
If you’re keen to watch Wild Scandinavia online on BBC iPlayer – or any of the streaming services listed below – but are off on holiday or abroad for business, you'll find that you're stopped from doing so as your chosen service will be geo-restricted.
Luckily, getting the best VPN (short for virtual private network) offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices and there's excellent 24/7 support if you require it.
And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE.
How to use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia online
You can use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia online from overseas in three simple steps:
1. Download and install a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the very best you can get.
2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer.
3. Head to broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app.
How to watch Wild Scandinavia in the US online and on TV
Wild Scandinavia first aired in the US earlier in 2023 on PBS.
That means that subscribers to PBS Passport can watch all three episodes on demand. You can get PBS Passport by donating at least $60 a year or $5 a month.
PBS networks in some localities are also listing Wild Scandinavia among their holidays listings this year. For example, PBS SoCal is airing all three episodes in a row from 9pm PT on Christmas Day. But not all PBS regions are showing Wild Scandinavia, so you should check your local listings to see whether it's on where you are.
You can also rent or buy individual episodes of Wild Scandinavia on Amazon Prime Video. Or get access to the show by taking an Amazon Prime Video subscription (£14.99 per month after 30-day free trial) and adding PBS Documentaries ($3.99 per month after seven-day free trial).
And Brits currently travelling in the US can use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia on iPlayer from abroad from December 31 onwards.
How to watch Wild Scandinavia in Canada
How to watch Wild Scandinavia online in Australia now
All three episodes of Wild Scandinavia area available to stream right now on Binge.
Binge has plans starting from AU$10 a month for a single SD stream on a Basic plan, with costlier subscriptions available if you want to go HD, get rid of ads and have access on more devices.
There’s no lock-in contract with Binge, so you can cancel at any time, and you can also try the service for FREE with a 7-day free trial.
Don't forget that Brits who are Down Under can use a VPN to watch Wild Scandinavia on BBC iPlayer from abroad from December 31.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.