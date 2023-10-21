How to watch Planet Earth III online from anywhere

How to watch Planet Earth III

Planet Earth III premieres on BBC One at 6.15pm BST on Sunday, October 22. Episodes will be available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer in UK on the same day. Away from the UK this week? Use a VPN to watch Planet Earth III from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, October 22 TV channel: BBC One Time: 6.15pm BST / 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT / 3.15am AEST (Mon) FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Planet Earth III preview

Sir David Attenborough returns with a third (and likely final) series of his flagship documentary series, Planet Earth. Following the sequel series’ to Blue Planet and Frozen Planet, this landmark series will once again take us on a journey around the globe revealing the natural wonders of our planet.

Filmed over five years, Planet Earth III uses groundbreaking drone cameras "to reveal the greatest wonders of life on earth", from remote jungles to scorching deserts. In a first for the series, the final episode - 'Heroes’ – will take a look at the people who have devoted their lives to protecting the planet's wildlife.

Blockbuster composer Hans Zimmer scores the visuals, this time collaborating with Bastille’s Dan Smith. The pair have even created a new version of the band’s hit 'Pompeii' to be used over the end credits of each episode. Behind the scenes, Planet Earth II producer Mike Gunton returns, alongside Matt Brandon (Cities: Nature’s New Wild).

With previous seasons of Planet Earth sweeping up Emmy and BAFTA awards, this is surely a must-see. Read on for full details on how to watch Planet Earth III for free and from anywhere.

How to watch Planet Earth III free online

The eight-episode series of Planet Earth III premieres on October 22 at 6.15pm BST on BBC One. Episodes will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer the same day. It’s FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home – only from anywhere.

How to watch Planet Earth III from anywhere

For those of you who are away from home when Planet Earth III airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Planet Earth III from anywhere.

How to watch Planet Earth III in the US

The US will get Planet Earth III a little later than the UK, with the series due to premiere on BBC America on Saturday, November 4 at 8pm ET/PT. It will also be available on AMC+ the same day. AMC+ costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for the year, which brings the price down to more like $6.99 per month. You can kick things off with a 7-day free trial, and that includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as other hit shows. If you're a Sling user, you can also add AMC+ with the AMC+ package, which will set you back $7.99 a month. That's on top of either Sling Blue, Sling Orange or Sling Blue + Orange which start at $40. Of course, Brits currently traveling in the US can use a VPN to watch Planet Earth III on iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Planet Earth III in Canada

For those in Canada, Planet Earth III will be available the same time as the US (Saturday, November 4), streaming on AMC+ It’s CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as hit shows like Mad Men and Gangs of London.



Can I watch Planet Earth III online in Australia?

There's no word on where Planet Earth III will air in Australia just yet, however previous seasons have been available on Stan. Stan has a FREE 30-day trial, after which prices start at AU$10 per month. Brits travelling to Australia can use a VPN to stream the new series as you would at home.

When does the next episode of Planet Earth III air?

Episode 1 - Coasts: Sunday October 22

Sunday October 22 Episode 2 - Ocean: Sunday October 29

Sunday October 29 Episode 3 - Deserts and Grasslands: Sunday November 5

Sunday November 5 Episode 4 - Freshwater: Sunday November 12

Sunday November 12 Episode 5 - Forests: Sunday November 19

Sunday November 19 Episode 6 - Extremes: Sunday November 26

Sunday November 26 Episode 7 - Human: Sunday December 3

Sunday December 3 Episode 8 - Heroes: Sunday December 10

Planet Earth III facts and figures

Total number of filming days: 1,904

Total number of shoots: 134

Total number of shoots managed remotely: 50

Total number of countries filmed in: 43 countries across six continents

countries across continents Crew from 27 countries were involved with this production

What's the rarest animal in Planet Earth III? The rarest animal in Planet Earth III is the Morona-Santiago Harlequin Frog (Atelopus halihelos), which appears in episode eight. There are no more than 49 left in the world!

Planet Earth III episode 1 (Coasts) – filming highlights

Southern right whales: The first ‘onboard’ view from a southern right whale – a specially designed and custom built motion ‘tag’ camera reveals a whale’s-eye-view of Península Valdés, a key breeding site for these gentle giants.

The first ‘onboard’ view from a southern right whale – a specially designed and custom built motion ‘tag’ camera reveals a whale’s-eye-view of Península Valdés, a key breeding site for these gentle giants. Great white sharks: The team captured the most complete account of great white shark and cape fur seal interactions on the South African coast, now being analysed by scientists.

The team captured the most complete account of great white shark and cape fur seal interactions on the South African coast, now being analysed by scientists. Garter snakes: Newly recorded garter snake behaviour, showing this terrestrial snake hunting in marine shallows, now being analysed by a herpetologist.

Newly recorded garter snake behaviour, showing this terrestrial snake hunting in marine shallows, now being analysed by a herpetologist. Archer fish: The team succeeded in capturing an intimate and detailed account of the unique behaviour of archer fish, entirely in the wild. Cameraman Mitch Buckley said: “The most unexpected challenge was the trigger-happy habits of these fish. A hopeful archer fish will fire at anything that seems out of place, just to see if they can knock it down… They got me in my ear and on more than one occasion, right in my eye."

What was the hardest sequence to film? Nick Easton, Producer-Director for Coasts/Freshwater episodes of Planet Earth III: "Coasts was a particularly ambitious undertaking, with completely new, never-before-studied (let alone filmed!) stories in garter snakes and archer fish, outright gambles in filming Namibia’s elusive lions on the coast, some extraordinary crew endeavour to capture flamingos in a storm, technological firsts in southern right whales and a very… long… wait… for specific conditions for the opening surfing sequence. But one story stands out for me. "The struggle between the Cape fur seals and the great white shark has been a developing story on the South African coast for the last few years. The sharks' increased presence on this stretch of coast is still poorly understood, as is their behaviour generally. And of course, they are notoriously dangerous predators. The crew themselves had to become the experts in order to capture the most complete telling of this scene ever told. This took a nail biting four years. "With each year, and every shoot, the team (including local boat and camera operators, and international crew, all overseen by Assistant Producer Georgie Ward) refined their understanding of the sharks and the fur seals, and the methods required to capture the action safely, but up close on camera. The final shoot in 2021 was a culmination of all that hard work, delivering some of the most compelling shots of great white sharks ever captured, and an extraordinary record of their interaction with their plucky prey."

Planet Earth II – full episode guide

Sir David Attenborough explores the dangerous frontiers created by the world's coasts, where animals fight for survival amidst constant change.

On South Africa’s Robberg Peninsula, thousands of Cape fur seals are squeezed onto a small ledge. In recent years, this coast has been home to unprecedented numbers of great white sharks, and the seal colony must band together if they’re to see off the world’s most notorious predator.

On Namibia’s infamous Skeleton Coast, where the world’s oldest desert meets the cold Atlantic, we meet some unexpected residents. Hungry lions discover this coast for the first time in 40 years and try their luck in a huge seabird colony.

In tropical Raja Ampat, Indonesia, coral reef is sheltered by forest. Mangrove trees are salt-tolerant and rooted in the seabed, providing a unique opportunity for archer fish, which use jets of water like arrows to shoot down insects from high above.

On tiny Raine Island, tens of thousands of female green turtles come ashore to nest, but many are stranded by the ebbing tide. The island is on borrowed time. The end of the episode reveals the speed of change over the course of Sir David's lifetime. His was the first filming expedition in 1957. Little could he have known just how much the island would change in 66 years.

Planet Earth III episode 2: Ocean – Sunday, October 29

The shallow seas of the tropics may look like a paradise, but they are a battlefield, where even predators like the deadly lionfish must beware. Nothing is what it seems. The clown frogfish, the reef’s most extraordinary hunter, carries a fishing rod on its head, baited with a shrimp-like lure that can prove fatally seductive.

Away from the tropics, in the cold waters off North America, the sun fuels forests of giant kelp. It is a dangerous place for young horn sharks. Giant sea bass and larger sharks patrol through the kelp. But the real danger is buried beneath. A little horn shark unwittingly stumbles into the ambush of an angel shark.

Finding a partner in the ocean is not always easy. In the Sea of Cortez, mobula rays perform astounding, acrobatic leaps to attract other rays, resulting in a gathering of vast numbers. All the noise, however, attracts a family of specialist ray-hunting orca that have a unique strategy to catch these fast and agile animals.

The least-known parts of the ocean are its great depths. Sunlight fades and you enter an alien world, encountering a massive siphonophore, longer than a blue whale, and a gulper eel with huge jaws that can engulf prey larger than its own body.

Planet Earth III episode 3: Deserts and Grasslands – Sunday, November 5

(Full info TBC)

Planet Earth III episode 4: Freshwater – Sunday, November 12

(Full info TBC)

Planet Earth III episode 5: Forests – Sunday, November 19

(Full info TBC)

Planet Earth III episode 6: Extremes – Sunday, November 26

(Full info TBC)

Planet Earth III episode 7: Human – Sunday, December 3

(Full info TBC)

Planet Earth III episode 8: Heroes – Sunday, December 10

(Full info TBC)