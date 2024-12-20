Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream: how to watch boxing online – full card, date, time, PPV info

Where can I watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams?

You can watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream as a PPV or as part of a regular streaming service subscription, depending on where you are. The fight is available as a DAZN PPV in over 200 countries.

Usyk vs Fury live streams are also available on other services in Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's respective home countries – at the same price on Sky and TNT in the UK and the cheapest of all for those in Ukraine on Megogo.

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 on Megogo

Ukrainian streaming service Megogo is showing a Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream included as part of its regular Optimal (119 RAH) and Maximal (239 RAH) subscription plans. That means that regular subscribers can watch the fight without a PPV! Ukrainian abroad? Use a VPN to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 while away from home on Megogo without getting geo-blocked.

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 on DAZN PPV

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the second Usyk vs Fury fight in over 200 countries including the UK, US and Australia. It's a PPV on top of a subscription (which, if you're new to DAZN, comes with a free trial that you can cancel before a rolling subscription kicks in. Set a date in your calendar to cancel it or you'll get charged.) Prices vary across markets. Viewers in the US and Canada, for instance, will pay a $39.99 PPV fee ($30 less than last time), while it's set at £24.99 PPV in the UK, $29.99 PPV in Australia and €19.99 PPV in parts of Europe like France. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below.

You can book Usyk vs Fury 2 via Sky Sports Box Office. The PPV event is priced at £24.95 for customers in the UK and €27.95 for those in Ireland up until midnight GMT on Friday December 20. After that, while online booking price stays the same, phone bookings will go up to £29.95 / €32.95. You can watch online or via Sky Q, Glass, Stream and Sky+. Usyk-Fury 2 starts at 4pm GMT, Saturday December 21 on Sky Sports Box Office (that's Sky channel 491 if you'e watching on TV).

TNT Sports Box Office is also offering the Usyk vs Fury 2 PPV in the UK. You can also purchase direct from Discovery Plus (£24.99) and Amazon Prime (£24.99). You don’t need a Prime membership to watch the PPV – anyone with an Amazon account can stream the fight after ponying up £24.99. If you’re new to Amazon, you'll just need to create an Amazon account, which doesn’t cost anything. Don't forget: you will need a valid TV licence to watch live content in the UK.

Usyk vs Fury 2 start times

Thursday's press conference (see the full video below) certainly whetted the appetite. Next up is the weigh-in, taking place at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT on Friday.

The Usyk vs Fury 2 start times are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, December 21 Expected start time (main card): 2 pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT (Sun) Main event time (approx): 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT (Sun)

Usyk vs Fury II tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Nationality Ukraine UK Date of birth January 17, 1987 August 12, 1988 Height 6' 3" 6' 9" Reach 78" 85" Total fights 22 36 Record 22-0 (14 KOs) 34-1-1 (24 KOs) Titles WBA, WBC, WBO & The Ring None

Usyk vs Fury II full card

Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs Tyson Fury for WBA, WBC & WBO heavyweight titles

for WBA, WBC & WBO heavyweight titles Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis , light middleweight

, light middleweight Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean , heavyweight

, heavyweight Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen , heavyweight

, heavyweight Dennis McCann (c) vs Peter McGrail for European super bantamweight title

for European super bantamweight title Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor, featherweight