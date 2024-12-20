Live
Usyk vs Fury 2 LIVE: fight stream, start time, cheapest PPV deals, build-up to the rematch of the century
Eager to watch the Tyson Fury fight? Here are the best streams, the cheapest prices and how to watch all 12 rounds live online as The Gypsy King faces his old nemesis at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena
Usyk vs Fury 2 is almost here – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly cheapest) way to watch the big fight live on Saturday, December 21, from Riyadh.
The hotly-anticipated heavyweight clash between WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk and former WBC champion Tyson Fury is expected to sell more than 1 million pay-per-views.
Boxing fans can watch it live on TV thanks to major sports networks such as DAZN, ESPN+ and Sky Sports, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.
Ready for a huge box office showdown in Saudi Arabia? Stick with us for all the latest from the coalface as excitement grows ahead Usyk vs Fury 2...
Watching Usyk vs Fury 2: the essentials
- Date: Saturday, Dec 21
- Main event start time: 5.30pm ET / 10.30 pm GMT
- US PPV: DAZN / ESPN+
- UK PPV: DAZN, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
- Our full guide to Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams
LIVE: Latest Updates
What time is the Fury vs Usyk 2 weigh-in?
The weigh-in takes place at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT on Friday, December 20 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That's 5am AEDT on Saturday for those of you in Australia.
Fingers crossed it's every bit as controversial as Thursday's utterly extraordinary 10-minute face-off...
Is it true that Usyk vs Fury 2 will feature an AI judge?
Yes, the AI experiment will be "free from bias and human error" according to Turki Alalshikh the man behind the tool. You might be relieved to hear that the so-called 'AI judge' will not be used for official scorecards.
It's certainly an interesting idea but we're not convinced AI judges will solve boxing's scoring problem.
What time are main event ringwalks?
Good question. Being a live fight, timings are changeable and it's not unusual for big bought to start later than originally advertised.
What we know is that Tyson Fury (the challenger) will walk out first, followed by Oleksandr Usyk (the champion). Approximate timing are as follows:
5.20pm ET / 10.20pm GMT – 10 mins of live entertainment
5.30pm ET / 10.30pm GMT – ringwalks (around five minutes each)
5.55pm ET / 10.55pm GMT – Fury and Usyk touch gloves in the ring
If you're planning on watching Usyk vs Fury 2, keep an eye on our live updates for the latest info.
When does the Fury vs Usyk 2 undercard start?
Fight card: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT / 3am AEDT (Sun) / 7pm KSA / 7pm Riyadh time.
What happened in the first Fury vs Usyk 2 fight?
Since you’re getting ready to watch the Fury vs Usyk rematch, you might want to catch up with the events of May 18, when the pair first clashed.
Billed as 'Ring of Fire', Fury showboated his way through the first round but was soon struggling to hold his own against Usyk. The Gypsy King landed an uppercut in the sixth round but his momentum was short-lived. Usyk landed 14 punches in the ninth round and Fury was given a standing count.
After 12 rounds Usyk defeated Fury by split decision. It was first loss of Fury’s career and put an end to the undisputed heavyweight champion of boxing's four-belt era, setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch.
When does Fury vs Usyk 2 take place?
Usyk vs Fury 2: Reignited – as it is official known – takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, December 21. The undercard will begin at 5pm GMT / 12 pm ET.
The fight is a rematch of the the pair's May 18 bout in which Fury lost his WBC heavyweight title to Usyk in a split decision.
What is the venue for Usyk vs Fury 2?
Oleksandr Usky vs Tyson Fury 2 takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – the same venue as the first fight in May. This will be the third time each fighter has boxed in the Saudi kingdom.