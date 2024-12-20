Usyk vs Fury 2 LIVE: fight stream, start time, cheapest PPV deals, build-up to the rematch of the century

Usyk vs Fury 2 is almost here – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly cheapest) way to watch the big fight live on Saturday, December 21, from Riyadh.

The hotly-anticipated heavyweight clash between WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk and former WBC champion Tyson Fury is expected to sell more than 1 million pay-per-views.

Boxing fans can watch it live on TV thanks to major sports networks such as DAZN, ESPN+ and Sky Sports, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.

Ready for a huge box office showdown in Saudi Arabia? Stick with us for all the latest from the coalface as excitement grows ahead Usyk vs Fury 2...

Watching Usyk vs Fury 2: the essentials