How to watch UK election debates 2024 online – live stream it free from anywhere

How to watch UK election debates 2024 online

UK election coverage ahead of the July 4 general election airs across BBC and ITV ( schedule, dates, times, and channels below). Viewers can also stream this politics coverage live or on-demand completely FREE on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Currently traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch the UK election debates from anywhere.

UK election debates 2024: Preview

The fight for the keys to Number 10 Downing Street has begun. After Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called an early general election, all major political parties are now hustling to secure UK citizens' votes. Consequently, national broadcasters are televising a number of leaders’ debates and interviews ahead of big vote on 4th July.

We’ve provided a detailed schedule of all these debates below. Among the planned programming is BBC One’s seven-party debate on 7th June – between Labour, the Conservatives, the Green Party and Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats, The Scottish National Party, and Plaid Cymru – where party representatives will give the audience a sense of where they stand on the big issues. This will be followed later in the month by a head-to-head debate between PM Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer, in what will be the final televised debate before election day.

ITV is hosting its own cross-party election debate on 13th June, alongside four interview specials with figureheads from each party. Plus, there will be additional dedicated debate broadcast between the Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish governments.

Read on below to find out how to watch UK election debates 2024 online – live or on-demand – and for FREE. Traveling outside the UK? You'll need a VPN to unblock ITV/BBC and stream the UK election debates from anywhere.

How to watch UK election debates 2024 online on BBC iPlayer

The BBC will provide extensive election coverage. You can watch the UK election debates 2024 on BBC One, or stream broadcasts on BBC iPlayer live or on-demand – although in both instances you’ll need a valid TV licence. The first live debate airs on Friday, 7th June at 7.30pm BST. You can find a schedule of further BBC programming listed here. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can connect to your favourite streaming service back home, just like you normally would.

How to watch UK election debates 2024 online on ITVX

ITV will also be broadcasting a plethora of live pre-election discussion throughout the month. Catch The ITV Election Debate directly through linear channel ITV One, or completely free live and on-demand via ITVX on Thursday, 13th June at 8.30pm BST. ITV will also produce four ITV Election Interviews throughout the month and you can read here for additional election programming, broadcast dates and times. Not currently in the country? Use NordVPN to watch UK election debates 2024 on ITVX from abroad.

How to watch UK election debates 2024 online with Sky

Sky News will be weighing in on election fever too. They’re be airing "The Battle for Number 10," an election leaders’ special including Rishi Sunak and Kier Starmer, from 7pm BST on Wednesday, 12th June. If you don’t have a subscription to Sky, then there are a number of Sky TV plans and packages available. You can also stream Sky News live for free with the Sky News app on iOS or Android.

How to watch UK election debates 2024 online from outside your country

Out of the country but want to keep up with the latest UK election debates? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing national streaming services like BBC iPlayer due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to connect to your favourite services no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch UK election debates 2024 online from abroad:

UK election debates 2024 broadcast schedule

Tuesday, 4th June : Kier Starmer and Rishi Sunak debate at 9pm ( ITV One )

Kier Starmer and Rishi Sunak debate at 9pm ( ) Thursday, 6th June : Episode 1 ITV Election Interviews at 10.10pm ( ITV One )

Episode 1 ITV Election Interviews at 10.10pm ( ) Friday, 7th June : BBC Election Debate at 7.30pm ( BBC One )

BBC Election Debate at 7.30pm ( ) Tuesday, 11th June : Scotland Leaders’ Special at 10.45pm ( BBC Scotland )

Scotland Leaders’ Special at 10.45pm ( ) Wednesday, 12th June : Episode 2 ITV Election Interviews ( ITVX )

Episode 2 ITV Election Interviews ( ) Wednesday, 12th June : “The Battle for Number 10” at 7.30pm ( Sky News )

“The Battle for Number 10” at 7.30pm ( ) Thursday, 13th June : The ITV Election Debate 2024 at 8.30pm ( ITV One )

The ITV Election Debate 2024 at 8.30pm ( ) Thursday, 20th June : Question Time Leaders’ Special at 8pm ( BBC )

Question Time Leaders’ Special at 8pm ( ) Friday, 21st June : Wales Leaders’ Debate at 7pm ( BBC One Wales )

Wales Leaders’ Debate at 7pm ( ) Monday, 24th June : Episode 3 ITV Election Interviews ( ITVX )

Episode 3 ITV Election Interviews ( ) Wednesday, 26th June : Kier Starmer and Rishi Sunak debate at 9pm ( BBC One )

Kier Starmer and Rishi Sunak debate at 9pm ( ) Thursday, 27 June : Northern Ireland Leaders’ debate ( BBC Northern Ireland )

Northern Ireland Leaders’ debate ( ) Thursday, 27 June: Episode 4 ITV Election Interviews (ITVX)