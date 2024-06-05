How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 online and from anywhere

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2

Picking up where season 1 left off, Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 sees the Autobots and co. in a race against the evil Decepticons to find the pieces of the shattered Emberstone. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 online and from wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, June 7 Global Stream: Paramount Plus Use NordVPN to unblock Paramount Plus from anywhere

Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 preview

The debut season of EarthSpark introduced us to the Malto family as they moved from the big city to small town Witwicky, Pennsylvania. It was here that young siblings Robby and Mo discovered the Terrans, a brand new breed of Earth-born Transformer. Under the tutelage of Bumblebee, the children bonded with the Terrans and with the help of Megatron and a shady government agency, fought to protect their home from the remnants of the Decepticons.

Season 2 pits the two sides in an epic race as both factions seek to assemble the scattered Emberstone, with unimaginable power on offer to whoever can complete the artefact. We can also expect some new, familiar voices this season, with the likes of Weird Al Yankovic, Richard Ayoade and Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Flea joining the cast.

The robots in disguise's latest outing is sure to have as much action as the Transformers movies, laughs and heart as the first, so keep reading our guide on how to watch Transformers: EarthSpark online from absolutely anywhere.

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 in the US

Transformers EarthSpark season 2 episodes will land on Paramount Plus in the US on Friday, June 7. Paramount Plus costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the basic tier, or $11.99 if you opt for Showtime included. Either way, you can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus and try it out. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to stream Paramount Plus from a country where it's unavailable can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 from anywhere:

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 around the world

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 in the UK

Transformers: EarthSpark arrives in the UK via Paramount Plus, landing on Saturday, June 8. Episodes will also air every weekday on Nickelodeon, starting Monday, June 10. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

What's more, UK viewers can catch up on season 1 of Transformers: EarthSpark completely FREE via BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 in Australia

In Australia, Transformers: EarthSpark will be available on Paramount Plus from Saturday, June 8. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Anyone in Oz looking to catch up on Transformers: EarthSpark season 1 can do so absolutely FREE via ABC's streaming service, iView.

How to watch Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 in Canada

Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 will land on Paramount Plus Canada on Friday, June 7. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 unless you decide to cancel. Download a VPN, and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

What you need to know about Transformers: EarthSpark season 2

Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 trailer

Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 episode guide

Season 2 episodes will arrive exclusively via Paramount Plus in the US and Canada on Friday, June 7. They will land globally on the platform on Saturday, June 8.

In countries where Nickelodeon is available, episodes will also air weekday afternoons on the channel, beginning Monday, June 10.

Episode 1: "Aftermath"

One year after Mandroid's defeat and the Emberstone's shattering, the Malto's go on a search for the Embershards. A Decepticon creates a new foe from a broken shard.

Episode 2: "In Ruins"

Mo and Thrash discover ancient ruins where an alien lies in stasis. When it awakens and follows them home, they realize it has a plan of its own.

Episode 3: "Control Alt Delete"

Hashtag helps the Autobots get rid of all the old G.H.O.S.T. tech, which has her feeling like her alt-mode is obsolete too. Shockwave needs to acquire a hard drive.

Episode 4: "The Butterfly Effect"

At the carnival Robby gets a crush on a new transfer student while his siblings get into trouble with the Fairmaestro. As sparks fly their sleeves unlock a new power!

Episode 5: "Togetherness"

Jawbreaker and Aftermath accidentally get stuck together! Can they handle being stuck together and what lurks in the wilderness?

Episode 6: "Spitfire"

Twitch meets her match in Chaos Terran 2.0: Spitfire! With an Autobot mission up for grabs the two compete to see who is the best of the best.

Episode 7: "The Imposters"

Twitch and Spitfire accidentally swap bodies! Experiencing each other's lives is awkward. Behind enemy lines, Twitch learns of a dangerous plan.

Episode 8: "Dude Where's My Trailer"

Optimus lands a prestigious photoshoot, so Robby and Hashtag take his battle worn trailer to get detailed. Unfortunately, the Decepticons steal it from them!

Episode 9: "Witwicky, Part 1"

Mo and Hashtag visit the ruins for a class project and uncover a giant secret living beneath town.

Episode 10: "Witwicky, Part 2"

The Maltos must stop Starscream from using Terratronus to convert Earth into New Cybertron!

What can we expect from Transformers: EarthSpark season 2? The official synopsis for Transformers: EarthSpark reads: "The Malto Family’s world turns upside down when the Terrans, the first Earthborn Transformers robots, spark to life. The Terrans will forge an alliance between the human Malto family and the legendary Autobots, uniting them in a shared mission"

Is Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 on Netflix? Season 2 of Transformers: EarthSpark will premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus. However, season 1 landed on Netflix in select global territories, including the UK and Australia, a few months after its Paramount Plus debut, so we'd expect the same with season 2. In the UK and Australia, season 1 is also available for free via BBC iPlayer and ABC iView respectively.