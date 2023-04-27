Rise of the Beasts looks like the nostalgic Transformers movie I've been waiting for

A new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has debuted online – and it looks to be the nostalgia-inducing Transformers movie I've been waiting for.

The film's latest teaser, which can you watch below, is packed with the usual Autobots and Decepticons-centric drama, as well as copious amounts of metal-on-metal action, so fans of the Paramount Pictures-developed movie series are sure to enjoy what's on offer.

As previous trailers and TV spots have confirmed, though, Rise of the Beasts will finally introduce two other Transformers factions – the animal-based Maximals and Predacons – into the live-action film franchise for the first time. And, as someone who religiously watched the two groups' animated TV series, Beast Wars, as a kid, it's everything I want from a Transformers movie. Well, it would be if the Predacons also showed up, but I'll take what I can get.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, previously known as 'Transformers 7' until its official title was revealed in June 2021, is actually the second prequel in Paramount's live-action adaptation of the iconic Hasbro toy line.

The first prequel film was 2018's Bumblebee – which starred Hailee Steinfeld (Arcane, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) alongside the titular Autobot – was hailed as one of the best Transformers movies of all-time. Okay, there isn't much competition for that particular title. But, with Paramount moving away from the tired-looking Michael Bay-directed films of the early 2000s, which put over-the-top spectacle above a genuinely compelling plot and character development, Rise of the Beasts looks set to follow in Bumblebee's footsteps and be worth the admission fee.

The new trailer for Rise of the Beasts, which is one of our most anticipated new movies of 2023, comes less than 24 hours after Paramount released a bunch of new Transformer-specific character posters. The one-sheets introduce us to some of the Cybertron-hailing sentient robots who'll appear in the movie, including Cheetor, Rhinox, Optimus Primal, and Airazor – the quartet joining returning favorites Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, plus fellow newcomers including Mirage, Arcee, and Wheeljack, for the '90s-era set flick.

Time to unleash the BEASTS. #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeastsTongayi Chirisa is Cheetor. #Maximals pic.twitter.com/VJmtfcUgxFApril 26, 2023 See more

Curious to know what the film's plot is about? Here's a very brief official synopsis from Paramount: "Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) as its human leads. Optimus Prime's iconic voice actor Peter Cullen returns from previous Transformers movies, too. Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Poker Face), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Pete Davison (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Witcher: Blood Origin) are also on hand to lend their voices to the various Transformers who'll appear in the flick.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will fight its way into theaters worldwide on June 9.