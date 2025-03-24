How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online – stream Prime's fantasy series from anywhere
The Wheel of Time returns for a third season and it promises to be better than ever
Watch The Wheel of Time S3 online
Rosamund Pike returns for a third series of The Wheel of Time, which has proven to be a massive hit for the streamer. The new series follows her character Moiraine Damodred and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as they journey to the Aiel Waste
Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.
Premiere: Thursday, March 13
Global stream: Prime Video (30-day FREE trial available)
Having already proven hugely popular over two seasons, The Wheel of Time S3 is set to be the biggest and best series of the fantasy show yet.
It follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as they journey to the Aiel Waste with the Forsaken on their tails.
With The White Tower divided, chaos reigns and the Black Ajah are in the ascendant. The Wheel of Time S3 will also see new characters, including Olivia Williams.
Keep reading as we detail how to watch The Wheel of Time season 3 online from anywhere.
How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 in the US, UK and the rest of the world
The Wheel of Time S3 premieres on Thursday, March 13 exclusively on Prime Video.
Three episodes will be available to watch at launch, with the remaining episodes being released weekly.
A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year.
Traveling abroad? You can stream The Wheel of Time S3 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.
How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 from anywhere
Out of the country but eager to stream The Wheel of Time S3 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Wheel of Time S3 from abroad:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN.
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
What you need to know about The Wheel of Time S3
When is the The Wheel of Time S3 release date?
The Wheel of Time S3 debuts on March 13th, with three episodes available at launch
The Wheel of Time S3 episode schedule
- Episode 1 – To Race The Shadow (Mar 13)
- Episode 2 – A Question of Crimson (Mar 13)
- Episode 3 – Seeds of Shadow (Mar 13)
- Episode 4 – The Road to the Spear (Mar 20)
- Episode 5 – Tel’aran’rhiod (Mar 27)
- Episode 6 – TBC (Apr 3)
- Episode 7 – TBC (Apr 10)
- Episode 8 – TBC (Apr 17)
Who is in the cast of The Wheel of Time S3?
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred
Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor
Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran
Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara
Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere
Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara
Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon
Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand
Laia Costa as Moghedien
Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani
Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw
Hammed Animashaun as Loial
Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif
Taylor Napier as Maksim
Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale
Johann Myers as Padan Fain
Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin
Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand
Callum Kerr as Galad Trakand
Luke Fetherston as Gawyn Trakand
Nuno Lopes Lord Gaebril
Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida
Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere
Nukâka Coster-Waldau Bair
Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as plays Melaine
Björn Landberg as Rhuarc
Synnøve Macody Lund as plays Melindhra
Can I watch The Wheel of Time S3 for free?
Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Wheel of Time S3 free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
The Wheel of Time S3 trailer
