How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online – stream Prime's fantasy series from anywhere

How-to
By published

The Wheel of Time returns for a third season and it promises to be better than ever

A post-apocalyptic crew from Amazon Prime original TV show, The Wheel of Time S3
(Image credit: Prime Video)
Jump to:

Watch The Wheel of Time S3 online

Rosamund Pike returns for a third series of The Wheel of Time, which has proven to be a massive hit for the streamer. The new series follows her character Moiraine Damodred and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as they journey to the Aiel Waste

Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Premiere: Thursday, March 13

Global stream: Prime Video (30-day FREE trial available)

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Having already proven hugely popular over two seasons, The Wheel of Time S3 is set to be the biggest and best series of the fantasy show yet.

It follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as they journey to the Aiel Waste with the Forsaken on their tails.

With The White Tower divided, chaos reigns and the Black Ajah are in the ascendant. The Wheel of Time S3 will also see new characters, including Olivia Williams.

Keep reading as we detail how to watch The Wheel of Time season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 in the US, UK and the rest of the world

Image

The Wheel of Time S3 premieres on Thursday, March 13 exclusively on Prime Video.

Three episodes will be available to watch at launch, with the remaining episodes being released weekly.

A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year.

Traveling abroad? You can stream The Wheel of Time S3 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Wheel of Time S3 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Wheel of Time S3 from abroad:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN.NordVPN is our #1 choice$2.99 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN.
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

What you need to know about The Wheel of Time S3

When is the The Wheel of Time S3 release date?

The Wheel of Time S3 debuts on March 13th, with three episodes available at launch

The Wheel of Time S3 episode schedule

  • Episode 1 – To Race The Shadow (Mar 13)
  • Episode 2 – A Question of Crimson (Mar 13)
  • Episode 3 – Seeds of Shadow (Mar 13)
  • Episode 4 – The Road to the Spear (Mar 20)
  • Episode 5 – Tel’aran’rhiod (Mar 27)
  • Episode 6 – TBC (Apr 3)
  • Episode 7 – TBC (Apr 10)
  • Episode 8 – TBC (Apr 17)

Who is in the cast of The Wheel of Time S3?

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Laia Costa as Moghedien

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin

Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand

Callum Kerr as Galad Trakand

Luke Fetherston as Gawyn Trakand

Nuno Lopes Lord Gaebril

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida

Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere

Nukâka Coster-Waldau Bair

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as plays Melaine

Björn Landberg as Rhuarc

Synnøve Macody Lund as plays Melindhra

Can I watch The Wheel of Time S3 for free?

Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Wheel of Time S3 free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The Wheel of Time S3 trailer

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On
Disclaimer

VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.

Tom Bailey
Tom Bailey

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Rand carries Moiraine through a desert in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time season 3: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, story synopsis, and more news about the Prime Video show's return
A group of people, including Rand and Moiraine, standing on a sandy cliff in The Wheel of Time season 3
'It's bigger, bolder, and bleaker': The Wheel of Time season 3 cast teases what to expect from the Prime Video show's most daunting chapter yet
Moiraine using her magic in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time season 3 proves that Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show isn't the only high fantasy heavyweight worth watching on Prime Video
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time season 3 is Prime Video's #2 show – here are 3 more fantasy series with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Joe Leaphorn&#039;s (Zahn McClarnon) peer into a doorway in Dark Winds season 3
How to watch Dark Winds season 3 online
Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Morgana O’Reilly in The White Lotus season 3
How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online from anywhere – stream episode 6, "Denials"
Latest in Entertainment
This City Is Ours
How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere
Canada&#039;s Val Sweeting competes during the LGT World Womens Curling Championship match for third place ahead of Canada&#039;s showing at the Women&#039;s Curling World Championships 2025
Women's Curling World Championships live stream: how to watch Uijeongbu 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide
Star Wars BDX Droids walking in Galaxy&#039;s Edge.
‘We only build technology in the interest of storytelling’ – Disney’s associate lab director of Robotics on the Star Wars BDX Droids and what lies ahead
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts during a training session at St George&#039;s Park on March 17, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England.
England vs Albania live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and from anywhere today, team news
A collage of Eve Macarro in Ballerina and John Wick in his third film
New Ballerina movie trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri driving on a straight in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix 2025
How to watch Chinese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, what channel is it on? Piastri on pole
Latest in How Tos
This City Is Ours
How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere
Canada&#039;s Val Sweeting competes during the LGT World Womens Curling Championship match for third place ahead of Canada&#039;s showing at the Women&#039;s Curling World Championships 2025
Women's Curling World Championships live stream: how to watch Uijeongbu 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts during a training session at St George&#039;s Park on March 17, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England.
England vs Albania live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and from anywhere today, team news
Smartphone with new logo X twitter app background. Application twitter old blue bird change X black and white new.
How to delete all your tweets on X
ChatGPT Voice mode
How to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your iPhone Action button (while you wait for Siri's big upgrade)
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri driving on a straight in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix 2025
How to watch Chinese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, what channel is it on? Piastri on pole
More about entertainment
Tadej Pogačar celebrates crossing the line first in the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream 2025: how to watch the World Tour stage race
This City Is Ours

How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere
Sky Glass Gen 2

It's a Glass act: the next generation of Sky Glass TV is now at Currys
See more latest
Most Popular
Tadej Pogačar celebrates crossing the line first in the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream 2025: how to watch the World Tour stage race
The Mail app running on iOS, with categories shown on-screen.
How to turn off Mail categories on iPhone, or customize them to your needs
This City Is Ours
How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere
Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Sunil Narine with his bat aloft in the May 2024 match against Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 opening match online from anywhere now, team news
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts during a training session at St George&#039;s Park on March 17, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England.
England vs Albania live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and from anywhere today, team news
Canada&#039;s Val Sweeting competes during the LGT World Womens Curling Championship match for third place ahead of Canada&#039;s showing at the Women&#039;s Curling World Championships 2025
Women's Curling World Championships live stream: how to watch Uijeongbu 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide
Jasper Philipsen crossing the finish line first in the 2024 Milan-San Remo race
Milan-San Remo live stream 2025: how to watch cycling online, start time, streaming guide
A stethoscope next to a laptop on a pink background
How to check if your VPN is working
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri driving on a straight in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix 2025
How to watch Chinese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, what channel is it on? Piastri on pole
Beibhinn Parsons #11 of Ireland races away with a rugby ball during the Ireland V Wales, Women&#039;s Six Nations Rugby match in 2024
How to watch Women’s Six Nations 2025 online – live stream the rugby from anywhere