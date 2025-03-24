How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online – stream Prime's fantasy series from anywhere

Watch The Wheel of Time S3 online

Rosamund Pike returns for a third series of The Wheel of Time, which has proven to be a massive hit for the streamer. The new series follows her character Moiraine Damodred and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as they journey to the Aiel Waste

Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.

Having already proven hugely popular over two seasons, The Wheel of Time S3 is set to be the biggest and best series of the fantasy show yet.

It follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as they journey to the Aiel Waste with the Forsaken on their tails.

With The White Tower divided, chaos reigns and the Black Ajah are in the ascendant. The Wheel of Time S3 will also see new characters, including Olivia Williams.

Keep reading as we detail how to watch The Wheel of Time season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 in the US, UK and the rest of the world

The Wheel of Time S3 premieres on Thursday, March 13 exclusively on Prime Video. Three episodes will be available to watch at launch, with the remaining episodes being released weekly. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Wheel of Time S3 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Wheel of Time S3 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

What you need to know about The Wheel of Time S3

When is the The Wheel of Time S3 release date? The Wheel of Time S3 debuts on March 13th, with three episodes available at launch

The Wheel of Time S3 episode schedule

Episode 1 – To Race The Shadow (Mar 13)

– To Race The Shadow (Mar 13) Episode 2 – A Question of Crimson (Mar 13)

– A Question of Crimson (Mar 13) Episode 3 – Seeds of Shadow (Mar 13)

– Seeds of Shadow (Mar 13) Episode 4 – The Road to the Spear (Mar 20)

– The Road to the Spear (Mar 20) Episode 5 – Tel’aran’rhiod (Mar 27)

– Tel’aran’rhiod (Mar 27) Episode 6 – TBC (Apr 3)

– TBC (Apr 3) Episode 7 – TBC (Apr 10)

– TBC (Apr 10) Episode 8 – TBC (Apr 17)

Who is in the cast of The Wheel of Time S3? Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand Laia Costa as Moghedien Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw Hammed Animashaun as Loial Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif Taylor Napier as Maksim Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale Johann Myers as Padan Fain Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand Callum Kerr as Galad Trakand Luke Fetherston as Gawyn Trakand Nuno Lopes Lord Gaebril Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere Nukâka Coster-Waldau Bair Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as plays Melaine Björn Landberg as Rhuarc Synnøve Macody Lund as plays Melindhra

Can I watch The Wheel of Time S3 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Wheel of Time S3 free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The Wheel of Time S3 trailer

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On