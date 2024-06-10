How to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot online and from anywhere

How to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot

When seasoned skydiver Victoria Cilliers leapt from the plane on her first jump after giving birth to her second child, little did she know it would set in motion a chain of events that would bring her world crashing down – literally and figuratively. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot online and from wherever you are in the world.

The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot tells a twisted tale that begins when Cilliers’ parachute fails to open on that fateful day. Jumping from 3000ft, both her main and reserve parachutes failed, sending her smashing into the ground. Despite extensive injuries, Victoria survived, and it quickly became clear to DC Maddy Hennah and DI Paul Franklin that what had happened was no accident.

The detective's investigation pointed them towards Emile Cilliers, a British Army instructor, and as they dug deeper they found the man embroiled in a sordid web of enormous debt, affairs, sex clubs and escorts. The evidence gathered painted a grim picture of Emile – a sociopathic narcissist and a groomer who exploited even those closest to him.

But despite the evidence, there was no clear connection between Victoria’s murder and her husband and to make things worse, Emile even managed to coerce his wife into siding with him in court.

Channel 4’s innovative retelling of this gripping story blends documentary and drama, with MyAnna Burning recreating scenes of Victoria that blur fact and fiction.

This genre-bending docu-drama looks to be a must-see for true crime fans, so keep reading as we explain how to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot from absolutely anywhere and for free in the UK.

How to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot free online

Watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot FREE online in the UK

The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot airs on Channel 4 at 9 pm nightly from Tuesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 13. It will also land on the FREE tier of the Channel 4 streaming service after broadcast. However, for subscribers to the premium tier, which also gets you ad-free access to the platform's huge catalogue of shows, all three episodes are available right now, having been added to the streamer on May 28. If you want early access to this and more Channel 4 shows in the future, it'll cost £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year. The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot from anywhere

How to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot online from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot from anywhere:

How to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot around the world

Can I watch the The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere?

There's currently no news on when The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot might air outside of the UK. Watch this space for updates as they arrive.

In the meantime, UK citizens travelling internationally looking to watch The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot on Channel 4 can use a VPN to access the streaming service as they usually would.

The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot episode guide

Episode 1 – Tuesday, June 11

Police investigate Victoria Cilliers' nightmare skydive. It's clear it wasn't an accident.

Episode 2 – Wednesday, June 12

Victoria begins to question elements of her marriage. The trial doesn't go to plan.

Episode 3 – Thursday, June 13

Can the police convince the jury that Emile was a master manipulator?

What you need to know about The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot

When is The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot out? The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot airs nightly on Channel 4 at 9 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 8 am AEST from Tuesday, June 11 until Thursday, June 13 (Weds to Fri AEST). It will be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 following broadcast, but is already available to subscribers of the premium Channel 4+ tier.