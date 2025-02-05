Super Bowl 2025 live stream: How to watch NFL championship game online free from anywhere

Super Bowl LIX is almost upon us, with the biggest event in the NFL calendar set for Sunday, February 9. New Orleans is the host city for the clash between holders Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC champions, and Philadelphia Eagles, the kings of the NFC. It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35.

The Chiefs have a piece of history in their sights, as they attempt to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. They went 15-2 in the regular season, with the Eagles boasting a 14-3 record in their conference. President Trump, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are all due to attend,

It's guaranteed to be an entertaining extravaganza, so without further ado here's how to watch a Super Bowl 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Watch Super Bowl 2025 Live Stream Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Feb 9, 2025

Pre-game event time: 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 8.30pm GMT

Kick-off time: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT Best free streams Tubi (4K) (USA)

ITV1 / ITVX (UK)

7Mate / 7Plus (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Super Bowl 2025 live stream broadcasters

Listen up NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland, Germany and Mexico – you can access a Super Bowl 2025 live stream for FREE on February 9. That's right, the event is available to stream in those countries without spending a penny.

In the US, Tubi is showing a Super Bowl 2025 live stream for free. The pregame event begins at 3.30pm ET, with Super Bowl 2025 set to start at 6.30pm ET. Tubi will be showing the game in 4K, so you won't have to worry about the quality of the images.

The match is being shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, Virgin Media One and VM Play in Ireland, and Azteca 7 in Mexico. Again, it won't cost you anything to watch Super Bowl 2025 via those platforms. In Germany, the Super Bowl is free on RTL, but only the TV channel, not to stream online.

If you usually live in one of these countries but are overseas right now, use a VPN to access your regular subscriptions. New to VPNs? Check out our guidance below.

Use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl 2025 live stream

The Super Bowl is being shown in many countries around the world, but what if you're traveling and want to watch your home stream?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can access possibly geo-blocked streams from anyway. This means no matter where you are, you can still tune into your free Super Bowl live stream like you would at home. Right now, the best VPN is NordVPN, and you can get over 70% off when you sign up.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Super Bowl 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Super Bowl.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.S. stream, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tubi or another service listed here and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams in the US

The Super Bowl 2025 live stream will be shown on Fox and Tubi in the States.

Tubi is a streaming platform owned by Fox and it will be broadcasting Super Bowl 2025 on February 9. Best of all, you don't need to pay anything – just sign up for a Tubi account and you're good to go.

Prefer traditional channels? The Super Bowl 2025 live stream is also available via Fox which comes with most cable packages. In select cities, Fox can be streamed on Sling Blue, a cable alternative that starts at just $45.99 a month. Nationally, it's available on Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial) and YouTube TV.

If you're currently away from the US, use a VPN to access the above platforms. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams in the UK

The Super Bowl 2025 live stream will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

ITV1 is included free with every TV package and ITVX can be watched for free online. It couldn't be easier to watch Chiefs vs Eagles on February 9.

If you prefer, Super Bowl 2025 is also being shown on Sky Sports. A third option is NFL Game Pass via DAZN. That usually costs up to £29.99 a month, but it's currently on offer for just 99p, so you can watch the Super Bowl for literally pennies.

The big plus with NFL Game Pass is that you'll get to watch all of the American Super Bowl ads, RedZone and lots of extra features, whereas ITV and Sky will have the Kendrick Lamar halftime show but local UK ads and none of the special features.

For UK viewers, the pre-game action starts at 8.30pm GMT, and the game kicks off at 11.30pm.

Traveling overseas? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual UK stream from abroad.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams in Australia

The Super Bowl 2025 live stream will be shown on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, both of which are free.

An alternative is to view the game on ESPN via Foxtel, while Kayo Sports is another provider, which starts at $25/month but offers a 7-day free trial.

For the full American experience, ads and all, the NFL Game Pass has you covered. Subscriptions are on offer for 99 cents in the run-up to the game, so you can watch at a super low cost.

Down Under, the pre-game will start at 7.30am AEDT on Monday, February 10, and kick-off will be at 10.30am AEDT.

If you're not at home in Australia right now, you can use a VPN to access your preferred free or low-cost platform. Our current favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams in Canada

Super Bowl 59 will be televised live on TSN/CTV in Canada. These are available via paid cable packages, and you can also watch on TSN.ca if you connect your TV provider.

It will also be available to live stream on DAZN, prices for which start from CA$24.99/month. You can save money by paying for an annual subscription.

Visiting Canada from a country where the Super Bowl is free? Rather than taking out a new subscription, you could use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your home services from anywhere.

Super Bowl 2025 FAQs

Who won the Super Bowl in 2024? Kansas City Chiefs have won four Super Bowls before, triumphing in 1970, 2020, 2023 and 2024. Philadelphia Eagles' sole triumph came in 2018, but they have been runners-up on three occasions.

Which stars are performing at half-time? The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by legendary rapper Kendrick Lamar, who previously performed at Super Bowl 2022. SZA is the special guest, with Hamish Hamilton directing proceedings.

When and where is Super Bowl 2025? Super Bowl 2025 is being held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, 9 February. Kick-off time is set for 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT. This is the 11th time the NFL extravaganza is being held in the Big Easy.