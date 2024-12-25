Southampton vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

The Southampton vs West Ham live stream has the feel of relegation six-pointer at St Mary's Stadium, where Ivan Juric will take charge of the bottom-of-the-league Saints for the very first time. Below we have all the information on how to watch Southampton vs West Ham from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Southampton vs West Ham live stream▼ West Ham are only a handful of points off the top half, but their fans are every ounce as disillusioned as Southampton's. After 17 games, things still haven't clicked, with Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen effectively keeping Julen Lopetegui in post. The Spaniard has, however, swallowed some of his pride by reintegrating Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman is the club's standout central defender, but due to a personal dispute Lopetegui has been selecting Konstantinos Mavropanos, who's looked woefully inadequate all season. Juric would be well-advised to avoid reading the online reaction to his appointment. He lasted just seven weeks at Roma, but with the caveat that the Italian club has become a complete basket case under the Friedkin Group. More indicative is the way they abandoned Russell Martin's non-negotiables in the goalless draw at Fulham on Sunday. Only playing out from the back when it made sense to earned the Saints their second clean sheet of the season. However, they offered nothing in attack. Here's where to watch Southampton vs West Ham live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live streams in the US

The Southampton vs West Ham live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live streams in the UK

The Southampton vs West Ham live stream is on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

Every game of the Boxing Day round of Premier League fixtures is being shown live and exclusively on Prime Video in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime (30-day FREE trial available) subscriber. A year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time, meaning you could watch Southampton vs West Ham for free.

When does Southampton vs West Ham start? Southampton vs West Ham kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on Thursday, December 26.

Can I watch Southampton vs West Ham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Southampton vs West Ham broadcasters by region

