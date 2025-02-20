Watch SheBelieves Cup 2025: live stream women's football online anywhere – starting with Japan vs Australia

The 2025 SheBelieves Cup is set to showcase top-tier women's soccer action when the tournament kicks off today with both Australia and the USA in action. Whether you're a die-hard fans or a newcomer, we'll show you how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 live streams as the top teams battling for glory in the United States.

This time around, Australia, Japan and Colombia are joining hosts USA. Each team plays each other, earning three points for a win and one for a draw. The team at the top of the table will be crowned SheBelieves Cup 2025 champions. Matches will take place across California, Texas, and Arizona.

Chelsea star Sam Kerr is not back to full fitness and unable to represent the Matildas, but a host of WSL players are in the mix. These include Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross and Hayley Raso from Tottenham. As ever, the USWNT are hot favorites to win the SheBelieves title for the eighth time. Their 23-player roster is full of top talent from the WSL and NWSL as Emma Hayes looks to build on Olympic success.

Ready to discover women's international soccer? Here's how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 live streams online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 City Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Thursday, February 20 - Wednesday, February 26

Start time: 5pm ET / 10pm GMT Best live streams Max / Peacock (US)

Paramount+ free trial (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 from anywhere

If you're traveling abroad, in a country that isn't showing the SheBelieves Cup, you can unlock your domestic streaming service with NordVPN. We've used it plenty and it works great. There's a 70% deal running at the moment, too.

Use NordVPN to unlock your usual, geo-restricted streaming services when abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch SheBelieves Cup live streams in the US

SheBelieves Cup 2025 games will be broadcast live on TBS with English commentary and Universo with Spanish commentary.

Fans can stream TBS via Sling TV (50% off), Fubo (7-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (21-day free trial), Hulu+LiveTV and YouTube TV.

You can also stream games on Max in English and Peacock in Spanish.

Max plans start at $9.99 and you can sign up via the Amazon Prime Max channel.

Peacock prices start at $7.99 a month.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

Fans based in the US can watch TBS live with the Sling Blue plan, which cost from $45.99 a month. It's a great way to watch SheBelieves Cup football – and the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off – without cable.

How to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 live streams in the UK

The SheBelieves Cup is not available to watch in the UK.

The Lionesses have previously won this tournament but are in Nations League action this time around. Consequently, the SheBelieves Cup is not being show in the UK and the BBC, who aired for free last time around, are not offering any coverage. Boo.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 live streams in Australia

The SheBelieves Cup live stream is available to watch on Paramount Plus in Australia.

The Matildas are making their debut in this competition, the action is available to watch on Paramount Plus Down Under. Prices start at $6.99 per month but there is a 7-day free trial available.

Those visiting Australia from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 live streams in Japan and Colombia

Colombia and Japan are also competing in the SheBelieves Cup 2025. Gol Caracol is the place to check out for those in Colombia. For Japanese fans its AbemaTV, and NHK G TV.

If you're from those countries and traveling abroad you can unlock you usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the SheBelieves Cup 2025 for free? AlthoughAustralia games are typically aired delayed by free on YouTube, the event is exclusive to Paramount Plus Australia this year. Viewers in the United States, however, can stream TBS live with Fubo's 7-day free trial and watch the entire SheBelieves Cup 2025 for free.

When does the SheBelieves Cup 2025 start? The SheBelieves Cup 2025 takes place between Thursday, February 20 and Thursday, February 26. The first game is Japan vs Australia. Kick-off is at 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 11 a.m. AEDT (Fri).

SheBelieves Cup 2025 Schedule

Thursday, February 20:

Japan vs. Australia – 5pm ET / 10pm GMT

USA vs. Colombia – 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Fri.)

Sunday, February 23:

Colombia vs. Japan – 2 pm ET / 7pm GMT)

USA vs. Australia – 5pm ET / 10pm GMT

Wednesday, February 26

Australia vs. Colombia – 7.30 pm. ET/12.30am GMT (Thurs.)

USA vs. Japan – 10.30pm ET – 3.3am GMT (Thurs.)

Can I watch the SheBelieves Cup on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all SheBelieves Cup key moments on the official social media channels of some of the teams. For instance, the USWNT are @USWNT on Twitter/X, @USWNT on Instagram and US Soccer on YouTube.

Who is hosting the 2025 SheBelieves Cup? The 2025 women's international soccer competition will be played in the United States at the State Farm (Glendale, Arizona), Shell Energy (Houston, Texas) and Snapdragon (San Diego, California) stadiums.

Can I buy tickets to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 games?

Yes if you want to watch the women's soccer live in the stadium, tickets are available from Ticketmaster.