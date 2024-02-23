Scotland vs England live: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV streams, kickoff time

From tunnel scuffles to stray beer bottles and a healthy serving of hard-hitting rugby besides, the Calcutta Cup has showered us with gifts in recent years. Scotland have beaten England three times in a row in the Six Nations but trail their opponents in the standings after a highly controversial defeat, and they'll have plenty of frustrations to vent at Murrayfield on Saturday.

As usual, you can't take your eyes off Scotland. After nearly throwing away a 27-0 lead against Wales, they were denied a nailed-on victory over France by a refereeing call that was bewildering at best. As a result they're only third in the table, whereas England are second with two wins from two.

Steve Borthwick is expected to go physical for Saturday's clash, and has Manu Tuilagi, Ollie Lawrence and George Martin available for selection again, though Alex Mitchell has joined Marcus Smith in the treatment room.

New father Kyle Steyn is back in contention for Gregor Townsend, who'll also be chuffed to have Blair Kinghorn in the squad for the first time this tournament. Finn Russell, as ever, will expect to come in for some rough treatment from England's big boys, but will he get the last laugh again?

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE SCOTLAND VS ENGLAND LIVE STREAM ON BBC iPLAYER

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: BBC iPlayer (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The Scotland vs England kickoff is on Saturday, February 24, at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT. In Australia, that's 3.45am AEDT on Sunday, February 25.

Scotland vs England venue

Saturday's game will be played at the 67,144-seater Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. It's the biggest stadium in Scotland, though only the fifth-largest Six Nations 2024 venue.

Team news to follow.