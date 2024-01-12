How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2024: live stream men's cycling FREE online

Watch Santos Tour Down Under live streams

2024 Santos Tour Down Under race Preview

The men’s cycling World Tour kicks off in Australia on January 16, 2024 with the Tour Down Under. First run in 1999 it gained World Tour status in 2008 to guarantee it attracts a field stacked with talent to do battle on the sun-parched roads of South Australia.

Held in the state capital Adelaide at the peak of the Australian summer, the race's six stages feature a mix of terrain but it's likely to be the final two that decide the outcome. The summit finishes of Willunga Hill on Stage 5 and Mount Lofty on Stage 6 will be key to deciding who gets to keep the leader's Ochra Jersey. Although both climbs have been used before this is the first time they have been used in the same edition of the race.

With last year’s winner Jay Vine opting not to defend his title there will be a new name on the trophy this year and the favourites are likely to come from the home team, Jayco-AlUla. With former Vuelta winner Simon Yates and new signing and 2023 Australian Champ Luke Plapp, they will be the force to beat.

They will also be the team to beat on the race’s opening four flatter stages with their other new signing, another Australian, Caleb Ewen going for the win in the sprints.

Other big names to look out for are the twin Time trial specialists from Ineos, Filippo Ganna and Josh Tarling. The mercurial Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, Kiwi, Finn Fisher-Black and the Aussies Sam Welsford and Matt Dinham.

Below, is our guide to where to watch the 2024 Tour Down Under – including any FREE streams.

Stages of the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under

Start list for the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under

How to watch for FREE online

How to watch a FREE Santos Tour Down Under live stream

One of the best things about the Santos Tour Down Under is that it's completely FREE to watch in many around the world. For example:

Australia – 7Plus

Spain – RTVE

France - L'Equipe

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Santos Tour Down Under live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.



How to watch the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.



How to watch a Santos Tour Down Under live stream in the UK

With the demise of GCN+ (as reported in Cycling News), live coverage of the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+. However the broadcast timings are quite brutal with the stages starting 00:40 am each day.

A standard subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. That is more than GCN+ but the package includes all cycling coverage as well as sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch every stage of the Santos Tour Down Under for FREE via the 7Plus streaming service. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

USA: How to watch the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under live stream without cable

FloBikes is the place to watch live Santos Tour Down Under coverage in the USA. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in the USA to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Stages of the 2024 Tour Down Under

Stage 1, Tuesday Jan 16, Tanunda to Tanunda - 144km.

Stage 2, Wednesday Jan 17, Norwood to Lobethal - 141.6km.

Stage 3, Thursday Jan 18, Tea Tree Gully to Campbelltown - 145.3km.

Stage 4, Friday Jan19, Murray Bridge to Port Elliot - 136.2km.

Stage 5, Saturday Jan 20, Christies Beach to Willunga Hill - 129.3km.

Stage 6, Sunday Jan 21, Unley to Mount Lofty - 128.2km.

All stages start at 11.10 (ACDT)

Santos Tour Down Under rider list

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

ALESSANDRO COVI (Italy)

FINN FISHER-BLACK (New Zealand)

ALVARO HODEG CHAGUI (Colombia)

ANTONIO MORGADO TOMAS (Portugal)

DIEGO ULISSI (Italy)

MICHAEL VINK (New Zealand)

ISAAC DEL TORO ROMERO (Mexico)



TEAM JAYCO ALULA

Caleb EWAN (Australia)

Simon YATES (United Kingdom)

Luke PLAPP (Australia)

Kelland O’BRIEN (Australia)

Michael HEPBURN (Australia)

Chris HARPER (Australia)

Campbell STEWART (New Zealand)



BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS

NIKIAS ARNDT (Germany)

PHIL BAUHAUS (Germany)

JACK HAIG (Australia)

FRAN MIHOLJEVIC (Croatia)

JOHAN PRICE-PEJTERSEN (Denmark)

CAMERON SCOTT (Australia)

TORSTEIN TRAEEN (Norway)



SOUDAL QUICK-STEP

JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE (France)

JOSEF CERNY (Czech Republic)

JAMES KNOX (United Kingdom)

CASPER PEDERSEN (Denmark)

PIETER SERRY (Belgium)

ANTOINE HUBY (France)

GIL GELDERS (Belgium)



DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM

CLEMENT BERTHET (France)

FRANCK BONNAMOUR (France)

JAAKKO HÄNNINEN (Finland)

PAUL LAPEIRA (France)

VALENTIN PARET PEINTRE (France)

NANS PETERS (France)

BASTIEN TRONCHON (France)



INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY

LILIAN CALMEJANE (France)

BINIAM GIRMAY HAILU (Eritrea)

MADS MIHKELS (Estonia)

TOM PAQUOT (Belgium)

SIMONE PETILLI (Italy)

DION SMITH (New Zealand)

GEORG ZIMMERMANN (Germany)



ISRAEL - PREMIER TECH

GEORGE BENNETT (New Zealand)

GUILLAUME BOIVIN (Canada)

SIMON CLARKE (Australia)

DEREK GEE (Canada)

NICK SCHULTZ (Australia)

CORBIN STRONG (New Zealand)

STEPHEN WILLIAMS (United Kingdom)



INEOS GRENADIERS

FILIPPO GANNA (Italy)

LAURENS DE PLUS (Belgium)

LEO HAYTER (United Kingdom)

JHONATAN NARVAEZ (Ecuador)

JOSHUA TARLING (United Kingdom)

BEN SWIFT (United Kingdom)

ELIA VIVIANI (Italy)



BORA - HANSGROHE

SAM WELSFORD (Australia)

ROGER ADRIA (Spain)

PATRICK GAMPER (Austria)

FILIP MACIEJUK (Poland)

RYAN MULLEN (Ireland)

DANNY VAN POPPEL (Netherlands)

BEN ZWIEHOFF (Germany)



TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL

MATT DINHAM (Australia)

PAVEL BITTNER (Czech Republic)

PATRICK EDDY (Australia)

CHRIS HAMILTON (Australia)

SEAN FLYNN (United Kingdom)

EMILS LIEPINS (Latvia)

OSCAR ONLEY (United Kingdom)



COFIDIS

PIET ALLEGAERT (Belgium)

RUBEN FERNANDEZ (Spain)

EDDY FINE (France)

MILAN FRETIN (Belgium)

OLIVER KNIGHT (United Kingdom)

SIMON GESCHKE (Germany)

AXEL MARIAULT (France)



ARKEA-B&B HOTELS

LOUIS BARRE (France)

ANTHONY DELAPLACE (France)

LAURENS HUYS (Belgium)

KEVIN LEDANOIS (France)

DANIEL MCLAY (United Kingdom)

MILES SCOTSON (Australia)

ALESSANDRO VERRE (Italy)



MOVISTAR TEAM

JON BARRENETXEA (Spain)

IVAN GARCIA-CORTINA (Spain)

RUBEN GUERREIRO (Portugal)

JOHAN NIKLAS JACOBS (Switzerland)

MANLIO MORO (Spain)

VINICIUS RANGEL COSTA (Brazil)

GONZALO SERRANO (Spain)



TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE

KOEN BOUWMAN (Netherlands)

ROBERT GESINK (Netherlands)

LENNARD HOFSTEDE (Netherlands)

JOHANNES STAUNE-MITTET (Norway)

MILAN VADER (Netherlands)

LOE VAN BELLE (Netherlands)

MICK VAN DIJKE (Netherlands)



EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST

HARRY SWEENEY (Australia)

STEFAN DE BOD (South Africa)

OWAIN DOULL (United Kingdom)

JACK ROOTKIN-GRAY (United Kingdom)

JONAS RUTSCH (Germany)

ARCHIE RYAN (Ireland)

JARDI CHRISTIAAN VAN DER LEE (Netherlands)



ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK

MAURICE BALLERSTEDT (Germany)

LARS BOVEN (Netherlands)

JURI HOLLMAN (Germany)

TOBIAS BAYER (Austria)

JASON OSBORNE (Germany)

LUCA VERGALLITO (Italy)

STAN VAN TRICHT (Belgium)



ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM

SAMUELE BATTISTELLA (Italy)

GIANMARCO GARFOLI (Italy)

MICHELE GAZZOLI (Italy)

DMITRIY GRUZDEV (Kazakhstan)

MAX KANTER (Germany)

RUDIGER SELIG (Germany)

CHRISTIAN SCARONI (Italy)



LIDL-TREK

DARIO CATALDO (Italy)

JUAN PEDRO LOPEZ PEREZ (Spain)

BAUKE MOLLEMA (Netherlands)

JACOPO MOSCA (Italy)

QUINN SIMMONS (United States)

NATNAEL TESFAZION (Eritrea)

MATTHIAS VACEK (Czech Republic)



GROUPAMA-FDJ

CLEMENT DAVY (France)

IGNATUS KONOVALOVAS (Lithuania)

FABIAN LIENHARD (Switzerland)

ENZO PALENI (France)

LAURENCE PITHIE (New Zealand)

RUDY MOLARD (France)

REUBEN THOMPSON (New Zealand)



AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TEAM

MICHAEL STORER (Australia)

DAMIEN HOWSON (Australia)

DECLAN TREZISE (Australia)

TRISTEN SAUNDERS (Australia)

LUKE BURNS (Australia)

JACKSON MEDWAY (Australia)

LIAM WALSH (Australia)

