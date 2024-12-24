How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online – stream carol concert from Westminster Abbey

After a turbulent year, Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales returns with her annual festive treat. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online

Originally hosted in 2021 to celebrate being together once more during the festive season following the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Royal Carols has become a recent tradition, pausing to bring the country together for a service of music, reflection and appreciation. And it’ll be particularly poignant for Kate herself this year, following revelations in the Spring that she had been undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

Perhaps inspired by her own experiences, this year's service aims to celebrate the people supporting those in need and will combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths. There will be classic carols from the Westminster Abbey choir, as well as performances from Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter. Sophie Okonedo will be reading The Kindness of Trees, accompanied by a specially composed piece by pianist Rosey Chan.

Royalist or no, the concert is always a cosy, traditional celebration of togetherness at Christmas, so read on for how to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 for FREE? Viewers in the UK can watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 on Christmas Eve, December 24, completely FREE on ITVX. It'll also stream free for Aussies on ABC iView on Christmas Day. Not at home over the holidays? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online in the UK

Brits can watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 at 7:30 p.m. GMT on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 on ITV1. It will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online in the US

You will be able to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 on BritBox in the US. It's due to land on Tuesday, December 24 at 2.30 p.m. ET/11.30 a.m. PT.

In the US, BritBox costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 if you'd rather subscribe for a whole year up front. You can also purchase BritBox as an add-on to your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Brit abroad in the US? Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online in Canada

BritBox is also the place for Canadians to catch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024. Like in the US, the special concert is landing on Tuesday, December 24.

Canadians are looking at CA$10.99 per month for a BritBox subscription, or $109.99 annually.

British viewer travelling in Canada? Brits away from home who want to watch their usual streaming service can do so using a VPN, so you don't have to wait for the show to launch over there.

How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 online in Australia

Aussies will be able to stream Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 from 5:55 pm AEDT on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 on the free streamer ABC iView. It'll air on ABC at the same time.

Brit abroad in Aus and want to use ITVX instead? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 trailer

When is the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 release date? Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024 will air on ITV and ITVX in the UK on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 at 7:30 pm GMT. It'll go out on ABC and ABC iView in Australia at 5:55 pm on Christmas Day. US and Canada release dates are TBC, but we know the concert will stream on BritBox.

What can we expect from Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024? The official synopsis from the ITV reads: "This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities. Supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual Carol Service is spearheaded by The Princess of Wales. This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

Who is performing on Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2024?

Westminster Abbey choir

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Gregory Porter

Sophie Okonedo & Rosey Chan