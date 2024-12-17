How to watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 – free live streams, schedule

Judd Trump is one of the headline names at the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024.

Watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship live streams for free, with the top 10 players in the world, led by Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson, in action at one of the newest, richest and brashest events of the season. Below we have all the info on how to watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The inaugural edition of the non-ranking tournament was staged in March as the World Masters of Snooker. It was won by Ronnie O'Sullivan, and went down in infamy for its cynical "Riyadh Season ball" ploy, a 20-point gold ball that's only brought to the table at the end of a maximum break of 147.

Only John Higgins came close to a 147 last time around, so the organizers have doubled the incentive, putting a $1 million bonus on the table for the first player to pot it. All matches are best of seven frames apart from the final, which is best of nine. Here's where to watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship live streams online from anywhere.

Tournament dates Dates: Wed, Dec 18 – Fri, Dec 20

FREE Riyadh Season Snooker Championship live stream broadcasters

Every session of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship is being shown for free on DAZN Freemium worldwide. You have to register for an account, but you won't have to subscribe to watch the snooker.

If you're away from home and unable to tap into live coverage, use a VPN to watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 for free as usual.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Riyadh Season Snooker Championship live stream from abroad.

Watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship live streams in the US, UK and the rest of the world

The best thing about the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship is that it's available to watch for free worldwide on DAZN Freemium. All you need to do is register an account.

The streaming service, which has inked numerous major deals with Saudi Arabia and FIFA of late, will show every session of the tournament on its free tier.

DAZN Freemium also includes full Saudi Pro League games, LIV Golf, and live Women's Champions League coverage.

Can I watch the 2024 Riyadh Season Snooker Championship for free? Yes! Viewers worldwide can watch the 2024 Riyadh Season Snooker Championship for free, courtesy of DAZN Freemium. Fans away from home that are struggling to access their account can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is the 2024 Riyadh Season Snooker Championship? The 2024 Riyadh Season Snooker Championship runs from Wednesday, December 18 to Friday, December 20.

Riyadh Season Snooker Championship schedule 2024

What is the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 schedule? (All times ET) Wednesday, December 18

9am – Session one

2pm – Session two Thursday, December 19

9am – Session one

2pm – Session two Friday, December 20

9am – Session one

2pm – Session two

Can I watch Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Riyadh Season Snooker Championship on the official World Snooker Tour social media channels on YouTube (@WorldSnookerTour) and Instagram (@WorldSnookerTour).