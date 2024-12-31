How to watch 2025 NHL Winter Classic online – live stream Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues from anywhere, free trial, date, start time

This year’s edition of the NHL's annual outdoor game sees the Chicago Blackhawks take on rivals St. Louis Blues. So keep reading as we explain how to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic online from anywhere in the world.

The Winter Classic is always a highlight of the NHL season. Taking place outside of the hockey arena, it sees an outdoor stadium frozen over and packed full of thousands of rabid hockey fans. And 2025 is set to be no different as the baseball rivalry between Chicago and St. Louis spills over onto the ice, with the Blackhawks welcoming the Blues to the home of the Cubs, Wrigley Field.

It isn’t the first time the two teams have met in this one-off game either. 2017 saw the reverse fixture, as the Blues welcomed the Blackhawks to the Cardinal’s Busch Stadium. St. Louis won that game 4-1, but with Chicago offering a notoriously riotous atmosphere, there could be a reversal of fortunes here. That being said, The Blues currently sit two places and ten points above the bottom of the Western Conference Blackhawks.

It’s set to be a classic in every sense, so read on for how to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic for free? The 2025 NHL Winter Classic won't be streaming on any free services, but viewers in Canada could potentially make use of the Sportsnet 7-day FREE trial. Traveling outside Canada? Use NordVPN – currently discounted by up to 70% – to unblock your usual streaming services and watch them from any country in the world. It's very easy, we'll show you how below...

How to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic from anywhere:

How to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic around the world

How to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic online in the US

In the US, the 2025 NHL Winter Classic will air on TNT at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Tuesday, December 31.

There are several ways you can access TNT, the most obvious one being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, it is common to most cable plans.

Alternatively, TNT is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Overall, Sling TV is our favorite cable replacement of the lot from just $45.99/month.

Hulu with Live TV – from $76.99 after a 3-day free trial – is a great option, too.

The 2025 NHL Winter Classic will also be streaming on Max with Max prices starting at $9.99 a month with commercials.

If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic online in Canada

In Canada, the 2025 NHL Winter Classic will air on Sportsnet the same time as the US.

Those looking to stream the game can do so via Sportsnet Plus with prices starting from CA$19.99 per month or CA$179.99 per year.

Canadians overseas might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

Where to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic online in Australia

Aussies can stream the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at 9am AEDT on Wednesday, January 1 via Kayo Sports, with prices starting from AU$25 per month.

An Aussie abroad can use a VPN to stream the game as they usually would.

How to watch the 2025 NHL Winter Classic online in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 NHL Winter Classic can be streamed on Viaplay on Tuesday, December 31 at 10pm GMT.

You'll need the Viaplay Total package to stream NHL games, costing £14.99 per month or £120 for a whole year.

Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.

What you need to know about the 2025 NHL Winter Classic

When is the 2025 NHL Winter Classic taking place? The 2025 NHL Winter Classic takes place on New Years Eve, Tuesday, December 31 with the puck drop time set for 5pm ET/ 2pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Weds).

Who is competing in the 2025 NHL Winter Classic? The 2025 NHL Winter Classic will be contested between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues. This won't be the first meeting between the two teams in the Winter Classic, with the Blues defeating the Blackhawks 4-1 in the 2017 edition of the event at the St. Luis team's baseball sibling's field Busch Stadium.

Where is the 2025 NHL Winter Classic taking place? This year's NHL Winter Classic will take place at the home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field. It may give the Blackhawks somewhat of a home advantage, but that's only fair considering the last time these teams met in the annual outdoor game, it was at the St. Louis Cardinal's Busch Stadium.