Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round game online

Looking for a free Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream? The match is FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK. There are pay-TV options in the US (ESPN Plus), India (Sony LIV), Paramount Plus (Australia), New Zealand (Sky Sport) and Canada (Sportsnet). If you are traveling abroad, use a VPN to unblock your local free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to do that just below.

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa: preview

On paper, it seems like an extremely difficult task for Middlesbrough to make the fourth round. They have struggled for consistency this season and find themselves 12th in the Championship table, having already lost 12 league games. They are also facing a side full of confidence, with Villa currently sitting second in the Premier League and in with a genuine chance of battling for the title.

However, they have excelled in the Carabao Cup — where they face Chelsea over two legs for a place in the final — and just two years ago knocked out Man Utd and Tottenham as they reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manager Jonathan Woodgate will point to these results as he looks to inspire his players but it will be tough against a Villa side who have improved significantly under the shrewd Unai Emery. The Spaniard is a proven winner and has instilled a huge amount of confidence in his players, with Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins all playing the best football of their careers.

Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to get a Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream where you are.

Great news if you live in the UK — you can watch a live stream of Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown live on TV channel BBC's free-to-air streaming service BBC iPlayer.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer while you're not in the UK. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more FA Cup-loving countries, but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream for free in the UK

BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa for free on BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 30-day ExpressVPN risk-free trial and follow the instructions below.

Watch a Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

The 2023/24 FA Cup is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, and is the place to go to watch your Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa: live stream FA Cup in Canada

Sportsnet is showing the 2023/24 FA Cup in Canada, including the Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa game. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now, which shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. Prices start at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup, plus every fixture in the competition from the third round onwards on the Paramount Plus streaming service Down Under A subscription to Paramount Plus in Australia is available from just $9.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $13.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of Australia? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the FA Cup, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for A-League Men and Women matches, plus Socceroos and Matildas games outside of the World Cup, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.

How to watch a Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the FA Cup, including Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa, in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 4.45am Monday, December 4, so get those alarm clocks set nice and early. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the football is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

