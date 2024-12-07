Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live stream — how to watch from anywhere

The WSL returns after the international break with the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream. There is a huge rivalry between these clubs which extends through to the women’s game, especially as the sides are currently so close in the Women's Super League table.

The hosts have been in a relatively poor run of form, which includes three draws and a defeat to Chelsea. Their opponents have, though, suffered two defeats in a row and now sit six points behind them. Ahead of this clash, Red Devils boss Marc Skinner confirmed that Lioness Ella Toone is amongst those who will be out with an injury. She is likely to be absent until the new year.

These two sides have met five times in the WSL before Sunday, with Man Utd leading the head-to-head record 3-2. This include a 6-0 thrashing in January last year, something Matthew Beard and his players will want to avoid this time around. They have, in fact, won the last two league meetings between the teams.

Read on to find out how you can watch the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream, possibly for free. Check out our guide of all of the Women's Super League live streams in 2024/25 so you don't miss any of the action.

Man Utd vs Liverpool quick guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 7am ET / 12pm GMT Streams FREE: YouTube (New Zealand)

Sky Sports (UK)

ESPN+ (US)

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool Women's Super League live streams for free

A large number of Women's Super League matches are available for free, depending where you are in the world.

The Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream is available for FREE via the WSL YouTube channel in New Zealand.

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live stream from anywhere

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live streams in the UK

The Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports+ TV channels.

As well as a number of WSL fixtures, Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live streams in the US

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream rights are now held by ESPN in the US.

This means games, including Man Utd vs Liverpool, are available through ESPN Plus. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for the year. It is available as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. Those plans start at $14.99 a month (with ads). You can also keep up with the action though via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live streams in Australia

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams, including Man Utd vs Liverpool, are on Optus Sport in Australia.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live streams in Canada

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams are on Sportsnet+ in Canada.

Sporsnet+ have a host of other sports available, including the NHL, Blue Jays baseball and NBA games. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool WSL live streams free in New Zealand

The Man Utd vs Liverpool Women's Super League live stream is FREE on YouTube in New Zealand.

DAZN is usually the place for Kiwis to get the WSL. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. However, ames not available on this service, including Man Utd vs Liverpool, can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Can I watch Women's Super League 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@BarclaysWSL), Instagram (@BarclaysWSL), TikTok (@BarclaysWSL) and YouTube (@BarclaysWSL).

Can I watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream for free? Yes, while some more premium games are found on paid services like CBS and Sky Sports, there are still plenty of 2024/25 Women's Super League matches streamed free on BBC iPlayer and on the WSL YouTube channel. This particular game, Man Utd vs Liverpool, is free on YouTube for fans in New Zealand. If you find yourself away from home and geo-blocked, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual WSL free live stream from abroad.