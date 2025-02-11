Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV today

Stream on Paramount+ (US) and Prime Video (UK)

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream today is a massive clash, as only the side who wins over this two-leg meeting will progress to the final 16 Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Club Brugge from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Pep Guardiola’s side just managed to make it to the playoffs after beating Club Brugge in their final group stage match, but even going out at this stage would be an early exit for the team who won this competition in 2023. Their form in the Premier League has been a little worrying, losing 5-1 to Arsenal last time out, but fans will home Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne can step up to the plate tonight.

It's also surprising that Real Madrid, the defending Champions League winners, find themselves in the playoffs, so perhaps even more pressure is on them and Carlo Ancelotti. However, their position is only down to some fluke losses, and they've looked back to full strength with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, so they'll be keen to lay down an early marker in this first leg.

Here's where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Real Madrid stream

Man City vs Real Madrid is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Real Madrid is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semifinals, and Man City vs Real Madrid is one of those games.

Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.

New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Prime Video from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Man City vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Man City vs Real Madrid streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Man City vs Real Madrid, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Man City vs Real Madrid streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Man City vs Real Madrid, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Man City vs Real Madrid streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Man City vs Real Madrid for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Man City vs Real Madrid on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Man City vs Real Madrid. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Real Madrid, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Man City vs Real Madrid will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Man City vs Real Madrid fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Ireland. Amazon Prime will be showing Man City vs Real Madrid. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Man City vs Real Madrid will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Man City vs Real Madrid. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Man City vs Real Madrid. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Man City vs Real Madrid.

Asia

Click to see more Man City vs Real Madrid streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and CCTV. Both will be showing Man City vs Real Madrid. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Man City vs Real Madrid: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Man City vs Real Madrid, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Real Madrid, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Man City vs Real Madrid, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Man City vs Real Madrid. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Man City vs Real Madrid South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Man City vs Real Madrid.

Oceania

Click to see more Man City vs Real Madrid streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Man City vs Club Real Madrid fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Man City vs Real Madrid streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Man City vs Real Madrid. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Man City vs Real Madrid? The Man City vs Club Real Madrid live stream kicks off on Tuesday, February 11 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Man City vs Real Madrid on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).