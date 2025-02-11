Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV today

Two big sides battle for a spot in the final 16

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream today is a massive clash, as only the side who wins over this two-leg meeting will progress to the final 16 Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Club Brugge from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Pep Guardiola’s side just managed to make it to the playoffs after beating Club Brugge in their final group stage match, but even going out at this stage would be an early exit for the team who won this competition in 2023. Their form in the Premier League has been a little worrying, losing 5-1 to Arsenal last time out, but fans will home Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne can step up to the plate tonight.

It's also surprising that Real Madrid, the defending Champions League winners, find themselves in the playoffs, so perhaps even more pressure is on them and Carlo Ancelotti. However, their position is only down to some fluke losses, and they've looked back to full strength with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, so they'll be keen to lay down an early marker in this first leg.

Here's where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Tuesday, February 11 (today)
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Real Madrid stream

Man City vs Real Madrid is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Real Madrid is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semifinals, and Man City vs Real Madrid is one of those games.

Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.

New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Prime Video from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Man City vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

What time is Man City vs Real Madrid?

The Man City vs Club Real Madrid live stream kicks off on Tuesday, February 11 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Man City vs Real Madrid on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

