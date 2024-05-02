How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024: How to watch it FREE online

Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 live stream

The Kentucky Derby 2024 – nicknamed 'the greatest two minutes in sports' – is coming up this Saturday, and you can watch the 10 furlong race at the famous Churchill Downs racetrack for FREE in Ireland.

The most-watched horse race in the States, the Kentucky Derby celebrates its 150th in 2024. Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, seems likely to start as favorite for the race, but Fierceness (who has three-time winner John Velazquez as his rider) also seems likely to enter the running.

The evergreen Frankie Dettori also returns to the Derby for the first time in 24 years and has seen his ride's odds slashed in recent days. Society Man has a history of outrunning big names and could be worth an outside bet as Dettori attempts to win one of the few races to elude him in a glittering career.

You can watch all the action from Churchill Downs by following on a live stream so read on for how to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 live streams wherever you are – starting with how to watch the race for FREE in Ireland.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 FREE live stream in Ireland

Horse racing fans in Ireland are among the luckiest in the world, as the Kentucky Derby 2024 will be shown live for FREE both on TV and online. Coverage of the event starts from 7.30pm IST, with the race itself at 11.57pm), and will be shown live in its entirety on Virgin Media Two and its streaming service Virgin Media Player, which works across a wide range of devices. Outside of Ireland right now? Watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Kentucky Derby 2024 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away traveling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the horse racing like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Kentucky Derby 2024 live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Ireland' for the Virgin Media Player.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be the Virgin Media Player for Irish citizens abroad.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 live streams in the US without cable

Horse racing fans can watch live streams for the Kentucky Derby 2024 across Peacock TV, Sling and NBC in the US.

Remember, if you're outside of the States right now and want to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 online just like you would at home, you'll need a quality VPN and we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 on Peacock

Peacock costs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports, including Premier League soccer. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 on Sling Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue bundle. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 in the UK

Good news, horse racing fans in the UK. You can keep up-to-date with all the Kentucky Derby 2024 action by tuning into Sky Sports or RacingTV. Both of these are available to live stream with a Now pass, with prices starting from £11.98

Remember, if you're not in the UK at the moment and want to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 online just like you would at home, you'll need a quality VPN and we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 on Sky If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream the Kentucky Derby 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 HDR and Dolby Atmos

Those looking to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 in the UK with the optimum viewing experience are well served by all three broadcasters.

Sky is offering broadcasts of all of its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos sound to Sky Q subscribers, and it's also added HDR to live broadcasts.

How to get a Kentucky Derby 2024 live stream online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing Kentucky Derby 2024 at 6.57pm ET / 3.57pm PT on Saturday night. If you have Citytv as part of your cable plan but you can't watch at that time, you can stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials. Or for cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. And if you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 online as if you were right at home.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 live stream online in Australia

Horse racing fans in Australia can also watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 unfold on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. However, every race will also be shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan or $35 Basic plan. Both come with a FREE 7-day trial. Don't forget, you can take your Kentucky Derby 2024 coverage abroad with you as well. A good VPN is what you need. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on!

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 live stream online in India

Horse racing fans fans can watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. You can live stream the Kentucky Derby 2024 with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Or, if you only intend to watch via its mobile app, then you can get an annual mobile plan for just Rs 599. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Who are the Kentucky Derby 2024 runners and riders? (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez

Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione

Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr.

Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat

Catalytic, Saffie Joseph Jr., José Ortiz

Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen

Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis

Just a Touch, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux

T O Password, Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura

Forever Young, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai

Track Phantom, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario

West Saratoga, Larry Demeritte, Jesús Castañón

Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli

Domestic Product, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr.

Grand Mo the First, Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo

Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez

Stronghold, Phil D'Amato, Antonio Fresu

Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado

Society Man, Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori

Epic Ride, John Ennis, Adam Beschizza