Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere
New boys take on title hopefuls to kick off season
Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams as the Reds seek to ruin the Tractor Boys' homecoming party. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Ipswich will inevitably gain the tag as everybody's second favorite EPL team this season — it's impossible not be caught up in the amazing story of how, in just two seasons, Kieran McKenna hauled the East Anglian club from the depths of League One to the riches of the top flight for the first time in over two decades.
Neutral fans may wish them well, but don't expect any favors from their opponents this season. And of all the sides looking to make a strong start, post-Klopp era Liverpool will desperate to win on matchday one. Arne Slot is the Reds' first new manager in nearly nine years and the weight of expectation of a coach who has only had success so far in the Dutch Eredivisie is monumental. He'll need instant results to win over his doubters.
Here's where to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.
Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Dates: Saturday, August 17
- Start time: 5.30am ET / 12.30pm BST
Best live streams
- USA Network (US)
- TNT Sports (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams in the US
The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.
If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.
If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.
Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams in the UK
The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.
TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
Official Ipswich Town vs Liverpool broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Liverpool streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Liverpool streams▼
- Canada
Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A football on Fubo.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.
Europe
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Liverpool streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay:
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
- France
There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Hungary
Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary.
- Ireland
Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia.
- Kosovo
SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25.
- Moldova
Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Portugal
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal.
- Serbia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky.
- Turkey
BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Ukraine
Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Liverpool streams▼
- China
In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV.
- Hong Kong
NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the Premier League 2024/25.
- Japan
U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan.
- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports:
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
- Macau
iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia.
- Philippines
Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.
- Thailand
Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.
Oceania
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Liverpool streams▼
- Australia
Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month.
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Liverpool streams▼
BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
When does Ipswich Town vs Liverpool start?
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30apm ET / 12.30pm BST on Saturday, August 17.
Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).
