Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

New boys take on title hopefuls to kick off season

: Liverpool manager Arne Slot shouts on his team in the build up to the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream
(Image credit: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)
Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams as the Reds seek to ruin the Tractor Boys' homecoming party. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Ipswich will inevitably gain the tag as everybody's second favorite EPL team this season — it's impossible not be caught up in the amazing story of how, in just two seasons, Kieran McKenna hauled the East Anglian club from the depths of League One to the riches of the top flight for the first time in over two decades.

Neutral fans may wish them well, but don't expect any favors from their opponents this season. And of all the sides looking to make a strong start, post-Klopp era Liverpool will desperate to win on matchday one. Arne Slot is the Reds' first new manager in nearly nine years and the weight of expectation of a coach who has only had success so far in the Dutch Eredivisie is monumental. He'll need instant results to win over his doubters.

Here's where to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Official Ipswich Town vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Ipswich Town vs Liverpool start?

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30apm ET / 12.30pm BST on Saturday, August 17.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

