India vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup free online today

Watch a India vs Pakistan live stream

Looking for a free India vs Pakistan live stream? Every game is FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch India vs Pakistan, wherever you are, just below.

India vs Pakistan: preview

India host Pakistan in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the group stage at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a capacity of 132,000, the atmosphere is set to be electric, especially after both teams began the tournament with a victory.

India got their tournament up and running with a dominant victory over five-time winners Australia, bowling the visitors out for 199 and then chasing down the target inside 42 overs. The win was even more impressive as the hosts had slipped to 2-3 before a fourth wicket partnership of 165 that contained brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Rahul Dravid’s side were perhaps even more impressive in their second game on Wednesday when they secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Chasing 273, Rohit Sharma smashed 113 from 84 balls as India reached the target with 15 overs to spare.

Pakistan will also arrive in Ahmedabad full of confidence following a comfortable 81-run victory over the Netherlands and a thrilling win over Sri Lanka. Chasing a World Cup record of 345, a monumental partnership of 176 off 156 balls between Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan laid the platform, with both players hitting centuries as Pakistan won by six wickets.

With both teams in sparkling form the stage is set for an epic encounter. Read on as we explain how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get an India vs Pakistan live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE.

FREE India vs Pakistan live streams

Where to find FREE India vs Pakistan live streams

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

In Pakistan, select games are being shown for FREE on PTV Sports, including this game, while in Australia 9Now is showing all Aussie games, the semis and the final, but not this one (although it will be live on the Channel 9 TV station).

Are you from any of these countries but planning to travel during the tournament? Use a good cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Cricket World Cup, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an India vs Pakistan live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Croatia from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Global India vs Pakistan live streams

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, including India vs Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch India vs Pakistan in Australia

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches – including the final, semis and every Australia game – are being shown for FREE on Channel 9. This one will air slightly later on Channel 9. To watch India vs Pakistan live streams in Australia you'll need Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports, which currently offers new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream in the US (and Canada)

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream in the UK

The 2023 Cricket World Cup, including India vs Pakistan, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. However, the final is also being shown for FREE on Channel 5 and My5. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream in New Zealand