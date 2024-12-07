How to watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024 online from anywhere and for free

Watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024

It’s……… Coleen Rooney's title to lose, isn't it? If she wasn't already a national treasure (she was), Wagatha Christie has only enhanced her credentials on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, so it's no surprise she's the odds-on favorite to be crowned the new Queen of the Jungle. Here's where to watch I'm A Celeb final 2024 online for free – from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sunday, December 8 at 9pm GMT TV Channel: ITV1 Watch free: on ITVX (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Coleen has serious competition in Strictly's Oti Mabuse, however, who played a blinder in midweek by securing immunity on consecutive nights. That does, however, put a target on her back.

McFly's Danny Jones and Coronation Street's Alan Halsall – aka Tyron Dobbs – have been popular with viewers throughout the show too, though it was Coleen's expert rumbling of Maura Higgins, Rev Richard Coles and Dean McCullough that will live long in the memory.

Read on as we explain how to watch I'm A Celeb final 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch the I'm A Celeb 2024 final from anywhere

If you're keen to watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch I'm A Celeb final 2024 from anywhere - our favorite is NordVPN.

Can I watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024 in the US?

Any plans to make the British version of I'm A Celeb available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

How to watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024 for FREE

Brits can watch the I'm a Celeb final on ITV1 at 9pm GMT on Sunday, December 8. It will also be available to stream both live and on demand on ITVX. I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked will air immediately after, at 10.40pm on ITV2, and will also be available to stream online on ITVX. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into ITVX while away from home, and watch I'm a Celeb final for free.

Can I watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024 in Canada?

As with the US, it's unlikely that I'm A Celeb 2024 will ever air in Canada.

Can I watch the I'm A Celeb final 2024 in Australia?

Despite being filmed there, any plans to make I'm A Celeb 2024 available to watch in Australia are likely a long way off.

I'm A Celeb finalists 2024

Alan Halsall – actor

Coleen Rooney – media personality

Danny Jones – musician

GK Barry – social media personality

Oti Mabuse – dancer

Rev. Richard Coles – broadcaster, musician and Church of England priest