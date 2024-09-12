How to watch How to Die Alone online: stream Natasha Rothwell comedy from anywhere

How to watch How to Die Alone online

JFK airport employee Mel is broke, afraid of flying and has never been in love. That all changes when a freak accident motivates her to start living her life to the fullest. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch How to Die Alone online and from wherever you are in the world.

From the mind of creator and star Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), How to Die Alone tells the story of Mel, a woman who has forgotten how to dream. Overweight and unhappy, she is given a new lease of life after sharing a hospital room with an inspiring lady named Elise (Jackie Richardson).

Deciding to finally reshape her solitary life into one she might actually enjoy, Mel has a few months to get over her fear of flying and reconnect with ex-boyfriend Alex (Jocko Sims) before he marries someone one.

Those who love a dark comedy will definitely want to tune into all eight episodes so keep for how to watch How to Die Alone online from anywhere.

How to watch How to Die Alone in the US

The first four episodes of episodes of How to Die Alone land on Friday, September 13, exclusively on Hulu in the US. The following two episodes arrive one week later on September 20. The final two episodes of the series will drop on Friday, September 27. Hulu pricing starts with basic (with ads) plan for only $7.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial. You can cancel at any time without paying any fees. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch How to Die Alone from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch How to Die Alone, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch How to Die Alone in Canada

Those living in Canada can stream How to Die Alone on Disney Plus. The first four episodes land on Friday, September 13.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan.

Can I watch How to Die Alone in the UK?

Currently, there is no official UK release date for How to Die Alone . We'll update you as soon as we hear more but we'd expect it to appear on Disney Plus at a later date.

Don't forget: Americans visiting the UK can tap into their home streaming services from abroad with NordVPN.

How to watch How to Die Alone in Australia

Disney Plus is the place to watch How to Die Alone in Australia. The standard plan costs from $13.99 a month.