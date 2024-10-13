How to watch Germany vs Netherlands: free live streams for 2024 Nations League game

Watch Germany vs Netherlands in the Nations League, for what promises to be a whirlwind affair between two heavyweights on the rise again. Below we have all the info on how to watch Germany vs Netherlands from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The gripping 2-2 draw last month was one for the purists, a fixture punctuated by 100mph breaks and hapless defending. Germany have home advantage at the Allianz Arena, but with Marc-Andre ter Stegen injured, Julian Nagelsmann's goalkeeping options have zero caps between them.

For Ronald Koeman, the question remains: who should partner Virgil van Dijk? With Matthijs de Ligt having a bad time of things, Micky van de Ven could stake his claim, and while he'll be pleased that Jamal Musiala is sidelined, he could still have Serge Gnabry and Florian Wirtz to deal with.

Here's where to watch Germany vs Netherlands online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Germany vs Netherlands Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Monday, October 14

Start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 5.45am AEDT (Tue) Best free streams YouTube (UK)

NPO Live (Netherlands)

ZDF (Germany)

FREE Germany vs Netherlands live stream broadcasters

You can watch Germany vs Netherlands in Nations League 2024 for FREE on YouTube in the UK (geo-restricted), ZDF in Germany, and NPO 3 in the Netherlands:

YouTube – UK

– UK ZDF – Germany

– Germany NPO Live – Netherlands

Use a VPN to watch Germany vs Netherlands for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Germany vs Netherlands stream

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams in the US

As with most other Nations League games, you can watch a Germany vs Netherlands live stream on Fubo in the US. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams in the UK

In the UK, Germany vs Netherlands is being live streamed for free on the Viaplay International YouTube channel, along with several more Nations League matches. Geo-restrictions apply.

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams in Australia

In Australia, Germany vs Netherlands is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 5.45am AEDT can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more Germany vs Netherlands streams▼ The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco. SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Germany vs Netherlands streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League. Latin America Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America. Brazil For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN. Mexico The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more Germany vs Netherlands streams▼ Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China. India Fans in India can watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams on JioTV, Sony TEN and Sony LIV. Japan Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more Germany vs Netherlands streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch Germany vs Netherlands for free? Soccer fans can watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams for free on YouTube in the UK, ZDF in Germany, and NPO Live in the Netherlands. Remember, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Germany vs Netherlands free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Germany vs Netherlands in the 2024 Nations League? Germany vs Netherlands kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, October 14 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 5.45am AEDT on Tuesday, October 15.

Can I watch Germany vs Netherlands on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).