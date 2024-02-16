How to watch Fire Country season 2 online from anywhere

Watch Fire Country season 2 online

Fancy watching the new season of CBS drama Fire Country? You came to the right place. Cordcutters in the US can stream it on Paramount Plus (free 7-day trial). he Jerry Bruckheimer-produced series stars Max Thieriot (Point Break) as Bode Donovan, a prison inmate trying to right his wrongs by volunteering for Cal Fire’s firefighting program.

The Fire Country season 2 cast features some fresh blood, with Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Deadpool) as town sheriff Mickey. If you're ready for some hard-hitting drama as an incarcerated Bode prepares for a violent reckoning with a fellow inmate, read on for how to watch Fire Country S2 from anywhere.

How to watch the Fire Country season 2 online in the US

Cable subscribers can watch on CBS or via the CBS website. Cord-cutters can stream Fire Country season 2 on Paramount Plus without the need for cable TV. You'll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan at $11.99 a month to watch live. Happy to wait? The $5.99 Paramount Plus Essential plan will let you watch episodes the very next day. You can also stream CBS though Fubo, which carries 100+ channels and starts at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day trial. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Fire Country season 2 online from outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch Fire Country season 2 online as you normally would.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Fire Country season 2 online from anywhere:

ESave 49% with ExpressVPN – TechRadar's No.1 VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Fire Country season 2 online in Canada

Fire Country season 2 is airing on Global TV in Canada at 9pm ET/PT every Friday night, starting from February 16. Don't have cable? Try Stack TV, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s FREE to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Fire Country season 2 online in the UK?

No, not yet.

Season 1 is only just airing on Sky TV and streaming on NOW, so it’s unlikely viewers across the pond will Fire Country season 2 anytime soon.

Currently traveling outside the USA? Use a VPN to connect to your favorite US streaming service, such as Paramount Plus, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fire Country S2 for FREE in Australia

Aussie fans are in luck. New episodes of Fire Country season 2 will arrive on Paramount Plus from Saturday, February 17. There’s a 7-day free trial for new members, and after that time a subscription will cost AU$9.99 per month. An Aussie abroad? Simply use a VPN make it appear as if you were back in your home country and access your usual services from anywhere.

Fire Country season 2 episode guide

While we don't yet have explicit confirmation, due to the WGA and SAG-AFRA strikes it's anticipated that they'll be only 10 episodes of Fire Country season 2 in total.

Episode 1: "Something’s Coming" – Friday, February 16

"Something’s Coming" – Friday, February 16 Episode 2: "Like Breathing Again" – Friday, February 23

"Like Breathing Again" – Friday, February 23 Episode 3: "See You Next Apocalypse" – Friday, March 1

"See You Next Apocalypse" – Friday, March 1 Episode 4: TBC – Friday, March 8

TBC – Friday, March 8 Episode 5: TBC – Friday, March 15

TBC – Friday, March 15 Episode 6 : TBC – Friday, March 22

: TBC – Friday, March 22 Episode 7: TBC – Friday, March 29

TBC – Friday, March 29 Episode 8: TBC – Friday, April 5

TBC – Friday, April 5 Episode 9: TBC – Friday, April 12

TBC – Friday, April 12 Episode 10: TBC – Friday, April 19

Fire Country season 2 trailer

Who is in the cast of Fire Country season 2? Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

W. Tré Davis as Freddy "Goat" Mills

Michael Trucco as Luke Leone

Rafael de la Fuente as Diego

Tye White as Cole

Jason O'Mara as Liam