F1 75 Live: How to watch, TV channel, 2025 Formula 1 season launch

F1 is celebrating its 75th year. And to mark the occasion and kick off the upcoming season, every team and driver is heading to London for an incredible, one-off event: F1 75 Live.

The get together, which starts at 8pm GMT on 18 February, will see every team unveil their liveries for the 2025 season, as well as every driver and team principal attending and giving fans the lowdown on what to expect from the new season.

There'll also be music from Take That, Kane Brown, MGK and Brian Tyler, with comedian Jack Whitehall on hosting duties.

Read on and we'll tell you how to watch F1 75 live online from anywhere – starting with those FREE options.

Watch F1 75 live for FREE

You can watch all of F1 75 Live and for free on the F1 YouTube Channel. The event airs at 8pm GMT on 18 February 2025

Abroad?

Use a VPN to watch F1 75 Live

How to watch F1 75 Live in the US

American sports network ESPN holds the exclusive US rights for F1 races and, as such, you'll be able to catch F1 75 Live as long as you have an ESPN subscription.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best option.

Sling Orange ($46/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $46/month) gets you NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets). Or, you can combine them both. The Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($66/month).

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

Whichever option you choose, you'll be able to catch F1 75 Live at 3pm EST and 12 noon PST on February 18, 2025.

Away from the US?

How to watch F1 75 Live in the UK and Europe

Sky Sports is the exclusive home for every live F1 race, qualifying, and practice session. The Sky Sports F1 channel is available through traditional TV packages and Now. Now offers various options for viewers to purchase day passes (£14.99) or month-long passes (£34.99) for a Sky Sports channel.

If you want to watch F1 75 Live, then you'll be able to catch the event on Sky Sports F1, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app. The latter means you won't need to pay for a subscription.

Remember, you can also watch F1 75 Live for free on YouTube

If you cannot access your usual free streams, particularly if you're on holiday or away from home, there is a solution.

