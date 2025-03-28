E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream 2025: How to watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

Stream FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium)

Race: Friday, March 28 / Time: 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET

Friday, March 28 / 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET Men's race coverage starts: 1pm GMT / 8am ET

The 67th E3 Saxo Bank Classic kicks off a week of fever pitch action in Belgium that culminates in the Tour of Flanders on April 6th. Set on the same roads over much of the same climbs, E3 is shorter than the Ronde van Vlaanderen but no easier to win and this year has the dream starting line up of With Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, and World Champion Tadej Pogacar.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

E3 is where the Flemish Cycling week kicks off and the serious business begins. There are no more warm-ups no more training races, over the next nine days legends are made and dreams are shattered.

Covering 208 kilometres the cobbled climbs or 'Hellingen' kick in around the halfway mark with the ascent of the Oude Kruisberg and from then they come tick and fast like bullets from a machine gun. The Knokteberg, Kortekeer, Taaienberg, Boigneberg, Eikenberg, and Stationberg are all squeezed into a 40-kilometre stretch which will rip the race to shreds.

Then the riders have to take on the Mariaborrestraat before tackling the Kapelberg, and just 4 kilometres later the double whammy of the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont before the long flat run to the finish.

There is a stellar line up this year with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert the headline names, however Tadej Pogačar has taken his name off the start list to concentrate his efforts on the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix. Other riders to look out for are Paris Nice winner Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates - XRG), Stefan Küng (Groupama - FDJ), and of course the super strong Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek).

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium or NOS in the Netherlands

If you're a resident of Belgium or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action

Watch a 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream from abroad

E3 Saxo Bank Classic is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.



How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now?

How to watch 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live streams in Australia

In Australia the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.