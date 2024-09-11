How to watch Dragon Ball Super online: stream every episode for free from anywhere now

Eager to immerse yourself in the hugely popular world of Dragon Ball? Look no further. Originally airing from 2015 to 2018 in Japan, "midquel" series Dragon Ball Super reunites us with Son Goku as he fights to save his planet. Read our guide below to watch Dragon Ball Super online from anywhere with a VPN – and for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Dragon Ball Super is the fourth series in the long-running franchise, originated by the late Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama in 1984. It takes place on Earth during the 10-year timeskip of Dragon Ball Z (1989-1985). Peace has been restored following the defeat of Majin Buu, although the mighty Saiyan Goku is bored and restless. Luckily, he’s quickly kicking ass again alongside his son Goten and best friend Trunks in a saga that spans multiple universes, with storylines featuring God of Destruction Beerus, Frieza, Future Trunks and Goku Black.

You can binge dozens of Son Goku’s adventures right now. Simply read on for how to watch Dragon Ball Super online and from wherever you are.

Release info Broadcast date: July 2015 – March 2018

Episode total: 131

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Watch Dragon Ball Super online FREE with BBC iPlayer

You can watch Dragon Ball Super online FREE on BBC iPlayer and stream every episode right now (English dubbed versions only). Note that viewers require a valid TV license to watch content via the platform.

The BBC iPlayer service is accessible through a huge array of devices. That includes laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Dragon Ball Super on iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Use a VPN to watch Dragon Ball Super from outside your country

Use NordVPN to connect to your home service and watch Dragon Ball Super from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Dragon Ball Super online in the US

US viewers have two options. Hulu subscribers can watch Dragon Ball Super online from $7.99 a month after their 30-day free trial – but the service currently only has the first 70 episodes of the anime series available.

Crunchyroll, on the other hand, has all 131 episodes. New subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial. Following the week-long promo, an entry-level 'Fan' membership is charged at $7.99 a month.

If you’re a Brit abroad trying to connect to the free episodes on BBC iPlayer, you'll need to download a VPN.

How to watch Dragon Ball Super online in Japan

Japanese fans will want an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Dragon Ball Super and enjoy the epic saga online. New members can test the waters with the platform’s 30-day free trial, after which Prime costs JP ¥600 a month, or JP ¥5,900 per year.

Currently traveling abroad? Download a VPN to access your home streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Dragon Ball Super in Rest of World

Anime specialist Crunchyroll is the place to watch Dragon Ball Super in dozens of countries around the world. If you've not previously signed up, the service offers a 7-day free trial. When this promo offer comes to an end, you’ll have to pay the usual price (it varies depending on your location).

Crunchyroll is currently available in: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United States, Venezuela.

Can I watch Dragon Ball Super for free? BBC iPlayer has every episode of Dragon Ball Super available to watch for free in the UK. All you need to do is create an account using your email and a UK postcode. Meanwhile, if you’re viewing from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and dozens of other locations around the world (see the full list above), you’ll want a subscription to Crunchyroll. The anime streaming specialist offers a 7-day free trial to new members. But, if you want to keep access after this, you’ll need to pay a monthly/annual fee. Traveling abroad? Connect to your home service with a VPN and stream Dragon Ball Super no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch Dragon Ball Super on my mobile device? Yes! You can download the BBC iPlayer app on supported devices, or head straight to the website via your web browser. Hulu and Crunchyroll, meanwhile, both have mobile apps compatible with select iOS and Android devices.