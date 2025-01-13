How to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online from anywhere – stream Sean Combs documentary

Watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online

Now behind bars and awaiting trial for racketeering and sex trafficking offences, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is the first of two separate upcoming documentaries telling the sordid secrets of the fallen music superstar. This one is on Peacock in the US – read on for how to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online from anywhere with a VPN.

Whatever you call him – Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Brother Love, or simply Sean Combs – there haven't been many hero to zero narratives that hit as hard as that of the rapper, producer and music mogul perhaps best known for his Grammy-winning song I'll Be Missing You.

Through a series of interviews with some of those closest to Combs, Peacock promises to uncover the story of his early years and offer "crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man and may have made him a monster" in this new documentary.

Told in one standalone film over 90 minutes, it features talking heads from friends, collaborators and a former bodyguard, plus "exclusive, never-before-seen footage" of Combs at home, in the studio and out partying.

We’ve got all the information on where to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online and stream the documentary from anywhere.

How to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online in the US

NBC's streaming service Peacock is where you can watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy in the US. The 90-minute documentary hits the platform on Tuesday, January 14. The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month or $13.99 if you want to ditch all ads. And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

How to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy arrives on Peacock, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream content online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy from anywhere.

Can I watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy in the UK, Canada or Australia?

How to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy around the world

Can I watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy in the UK, Canada or Australia?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation that Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will air anywhere outside of the US, although it may still find a home on other streaming services. We'll update this page if so.

This currently means that the only way that Americans abroad can watch the documentary is by using a VPN. We've explained above how to do that and what service we recommend – for us, the best is NordVPN.

Can I watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy for free? No. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will be streamed on the paid-for Peacock subscription platform in the US. The streaming service no longer has a free trial available.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy trailer

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On