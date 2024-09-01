How to watch Dead and Buried online from anywhere

Dead and Buried asks viewer what they would do if they bumped into the man who had been convicted of murdering their brother 20 years previously. Would it matter that he had turned his life round and become a success?

Here's where to watch Dead and Buried online from anywhere and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Next episode: Monday, September 2 at 10pm BST Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

These are the questions Cathy (played by Annabel Scholey) faces in four-part BBC Northern Ireland TV drama Dead and Buried, written by novelist Colin Bateman, the man behind Murphy's Law.

Cathy hits the internet, sees that he is a success and resents him for it – and the chances denied her brother. Her response? Instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises most in the world, in an effort to derail Micheal's life through a campaign of psychological warfare.

But as her obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur.

This sounds like a nerve-jangling drama that should have you hooked. Read on as we explain how to watch Dead and Buried (2024) from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Dead and Buried free online

Dead and Buried premieres on BBC One (Northern Ireland) at 10.40pm BST on Monday, September 2. All four parts will also be available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence, from 10pm BST on Monday, September 2. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Dead and Buried on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Can you watch Dead and Buried in the US?

As yet no American broadcaster has picked up Dead and Buried – the 2024 TV thriller, not the classic movie – but that might change.

Can you watch Dead and Buried in Canada?

As in the US, there's no word as to when or if Dead and Buried will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Dead and Buried in Australia?

It's also unknown if or when Dead and Buried will arrive in Australia

However, UK residents currently traveling Down Under can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Dead and Buried trailer

Colin Morgan NEW Trailer #1 - Dead and Buried - YouTube Watch On

Dead and Buried cast list

Colin Morgan as Michael McAllister

Annabel Scholey as Cathy McDaid

Niamh Walsh as Lena McAllister

Joanne Crawford as Dr. Kennedy

Owen Roe as Jack Sullivan

Waj Ali as Raymie McDaid

Micheal Hanna as Andrew McAllister

Ruairí Leneghan as Gary Bowman

Kerri Quinn as Sally Bowman

Declan Rodgers as Detective Cooper

Lewis Brophy as Terry

Oskar Smith as Young Michael

Annie McIlwaine as Young Cathy

Dead and Buried (2024) episode guide

Episode One: When out shopping with her son, young mum Cathy McDaid bumps into Michael McAllister, the man responsible for killing her brother Terry 20 years ago. Unaware he had been released from prison and is living in the same town, Cathy pays her solicitor a visit and discovers the killer had been released years ago.

Episode Two: A woman begins a campaign of revenge that backfires when her husband catches her, forcing her to deny an affair. Her best friend is attacked on her way home from a night out.

Episode Three: Wracked with guilt over her friend’s attack, a woman sets about convincing the police it was her brother’s killer, but quickly discovers he’s been eliminated from their enquiries.

Episode Four: Cathy and Raymie are devastated to learn of Sally's murder and Michael is arrested and taken in for questioning. Lena quizzes son Andrew about where he was the night before and divulges to her dad that she fears Andrew could be involved.

Annabel Scholey (Cathy) and Colin Morgan (Michael) talk about Dead and Buried

Annabel Scholey says: “Cathy is a wonderfully complex character and I'm excited to be bringing her to life and to taking her to dark places with this brilliant team. Laura Way is a director I’ve worked with before and we have a wonderful shorthand, so it’s very exciting to be teaming up again for such a compelling story.”

Colin Morgan: "There's a brilliant team on Colin Bateman's dark, funny and compulsive new drama Dead And Buried and I can't wait for it to hit the screens and for it to pull viewers along its twisted path."