How to watch China Open 2024: free live streams for badminton Super 1000 tournament

Watch China Open 2024 badminton to see Olympic gold medalists Viktor Axelsen and An Se-young return to Changzhou to defend their titles at the final BWF World Tour Super 1000 event of the year. Below we have all the info on how to watch China Open live from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The China Open was always a coveted prize – all Super 1000 titles are – but an inflated prize pot tied in with a rejigged ranking points system will combine to make this one of the most fiercely contested competitions ever. Starting now, bigger prize pots mean more ranking points. As such, there's more to be gained from reaching the last four of the China Open than winning a Super 500 event or even reaching the final of a Super 750 tournament.

It's no surprise that all-conquering phenom An, who beat No.4 seed Akane Yamaguchi in last year's final, enters as the top contender in the women's singles. In the men's draw, world No.1 Shi Yuqi may be the home hope and top seed, but Axelsen sets the standard.

Here's where to watch China Open 2024 online from anywhere – including FREE options.

FREE China Open live stream broadcasters

You can watch China Open 2024 for FREE on the Badminton World Federation YouTube channel in select countries, including the US, Canada and Australia and on JioCinema in India:

YouTube – US, Canada, Australia

JioCinema – India

How to watch China Open live streams in the US

You can watch China Open live streams for free on YouTube in the USA.

Due to time differences, the tournament runs from September 16-21 for American viewers, with play initially starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT each evening.

How to watch China Open live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is showing the 2024 China Open in the UK. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Just be warned that play initially begins at 2am BST each day.

How to watch China Open live streams in Australia

In Australia, 2024 China Open live streams are being shown for free on the BWF YouTube channel. Play initially begins at 11am AEST each day.

As mentioned above, you can watch China Open live streams for free on YouTube in Canada too.

Canadian viewers should note that, because of the time differences, the tournament runs from September 16-21, with each day of play initially starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

How to watch China Open live streams in Rest of World

China

Badminton fans based in China can tune into the 2024 China Cup on CCTV and Youku.

India

In India, every game of the China Open will be free to watch on JioCinema.

Hong Kong

Badminton fans in Hong Kong can watch the China Cup on NowTV.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, the China Open will be shown on SpoTV.

Japan

Badminton fans based in Japan can watch the 2024 China Cup on TV Asahi and J Sports

South Korea

In South Korea, every game of the 2024 China Open will be available to watch on SpoTV.

Macau

Badminton fans in Macau can tune into the 2024 China Cup on TDM Sport.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, China Open 2024 is being shown on Astro and Sooka.

Maldives

Badminton fans based in the Maldives can tune into the China Cup on IceTV.

Singapore

In Singapore, SpoTV is showing the 2024 China Open.

Thailand

Badminton fans based in Thailand can watch the 2024 China Cup on TrueVision and SpoTV.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, every game of the China Open will beshown on SpoTV.

Philippines

The China Open is being shown on SpoTV in the Philippines.

Can I watch China Open 2024 for free? Badminton fans can watch China open 2024 for free in the US, Canada and Australia via YouTube, and in India courtesy of JioCinema. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch China open free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024 China Open? The 2024 China Open runs from Tuesday, September 17 to Sunday, September 22. Because of the time differences, viewers in the US and Canada will be tuning in from Monday, September 16 to Saturday, September 21.

Can I watch China Open 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest China Open news and highlights on the official BWF social media channels on X/Twitter (@BWFmedia), Instagram (@BWF.official) and YouTube (@BWF).