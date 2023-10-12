How to watch C*A*U*G*H*T online and for FREE – stream all six episodes from anywhere

Watch C*A*U*G*H*T FREE online

All 6 episodes of Aussie comedy C*A*U*G*H*T are available in the UK totally free, on ITVX, from Thursday, October 12 in the UK. Australian viewers can watch C*A*U*G*H*T on Stan. It's also free on TVNZ in New Zealand. Currently out of the country? Use a VPN to watch for free from anywhere.

Four dim-witted soldiers trade their freedom for fame in this outrageous comedy. Featuring a laugh-out-loud ensemble of Australian talent and Hollywood stars like Sean Penn, C*A*U*G*H*T is a bold, bawdy satire you won’t want to miss. As we explain below, you can watch C*A*U*G*H*T season one online for free now.

Created by Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow), the show's inspirations included the absurdist humor of Monty Python as well as 1970s war comedy series M*A*S*H.

“The television and films that I grew up loving,” Gurry says, “you didn't know where the story was going to go.”

C*A*U*G*H*T brings together an incredible, explosive cast. Ben O’Toole, Gurry, Alex England and Lincoln Younes, all friend and co-stars of ABC’s Barons, play the Australian military men – among them disgraced actor Rowdy and the embarrassingly well-endowed Albhanis – who find the adrenaline rush of fame impossible to resist after making “the greatest hostage video ever.”

Meanwhile, Sean Penn plays, well, himself basically: a famous actor and humanitarian hellbent on bringing the boys home – whether they want to be rescued or not. He’ll be reunited with his former Dead Man Walking co-star, actress Susan Sarandon, who’ll feature here as the US Secretary of State.

Ready for a taboo-busting satire? Then read on, as we explain below how to watch C*A*U*G*H*T season one online from anywhere in the world now.

All 6 episodes of this no-holds-barred comedy arrive on Thursday, October 12 on ITVX. This streaming service is completely free-to-watch in the UK, live online or on-demand. But viewers do need a valid TV license to enjoy ITV content. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch C*A*U*G*H*T season one on ITVX from abroad. Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

You can watch C*A*U*G*H*T season one for free from the UK but, bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home, you won't be able to watch C*A*U*G*H*T online from abroad, or access ITVX.

Don't get deterred off by geo-restrictions, though, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead, you can circumvent geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITVX and start watching C*A*U*G*H*T season one as if you were back at home.

US viewers won’t be ale to see Sean Penn stretch his comedy chops. As of yet, there’s been word that an American streaming service plans to purchase the rights to C*A*U*G*H*T season one.

If you’re a Brit currently travelling in the States, you won’t be able to watch this highly anticipated new comedy. However, when you download a VPN, you’ll find you can watch C*A*U*G*H*T season one online from anywhere, just like you would at home.

Stan is home to the outrageous Aussie comedy Down Under. All 6 episodes were added to the streamer on September 28, 2023. Better yet, you could watch them all for free if you’re new to the service, with Stan offering a 30-day FREE trial to new subscribers. Travelling overseas? Just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Kiwis will find that streaming service TVNZ+ has all 6 episodes of C*A*U*G*H*T season one ready to watch right now. They were added to the – completely FREE – streaming service on October 2, 2023. Away from NZ? Use ExpressVPN to access TVNZ+ whenever you're overseas. We've tested it and can confirm that it works beautifully.

Sadly not. C*A*U*G*H*T season one doesn’t appear to be coming to Canadian streaming services like Crave anytime soon.

Don’t want to miss this bawdy, Aussie prisoner of war comedy? If you’re travelling far afield and want to watch C*A*U*G*H*T season one, then you’ll want to purchase a VPN so you can stream your favorite TV shows from anywhere.