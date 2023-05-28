How to watch Barons online: stream the Quicksilver vs Billabong style Australian surfing drama from anywhere now

How to watch Barons online

You can watch all eight episodes of Barons for free online on Australian streaming service ABC iview right now. In America, weekly broadcasts will come via the CW channel, or you can catch new episodes a day later with the CW app. But, if you’re away from home, you can connect back to your regional service with the help of a VPN and watch Barons from anywhere in the world right now. Full details just below.

Watch Barons: preview

Get your summer started with this sun-drenched Australian drama. Inspired by the growth of sportswear brands Quicksilver and Billabong and the bitter rivalry between these iconic companies, Barons follows a group of surf-loving friends in the 1970s, whose escalating animosity takes place against a backdrop of war in Vietnam and the increasing commodification of surf culture.

This fictionalised account of the feud behind boardwear’s most recognisable names is made up of eight episodes, executive produced and created by Liz Doran (Please Like Me), Michael Lawrence (Bra Boys), and the award-nominated John Molloy (The Gloaming).

It follows the antics of Trotter (Sean Keenan, The Power of the Dog) and Snapper (Ben O’Toole): two bessie mates running a casual enterprise selling wetsuits to surfers, who spend their free time at the beach chasing waves and generally living the countercultural dream.

Things get heated, however, when Snapper covertly produces his own line of surf apparel with the help of his fiancé (Jillian Nguyen, Hungry Ghosts), initiating a feud that will spur the pals to great heights in the business world but leave them stranded far from their blissed-out ideals and costing their friendships dearly.

Also starring Hunter Page-Lochard (Around the Block), Vivienne Awosoga (Wentworth Prison), George Pullar and Sophia Forrest (Aquaman), get ready for a surfing drama that makes some waves – Barons has already been slated for another four seasons.

How to watch Barons online FREE in Australia and stream every episode now

Viewers Down Under can catch all 8-episodes of Aussie drama Barons now and completely FREE on ABC iview. The true story of warring surfwear companies debuted last year on the country’s ABC channel, and you can currently stream the entire series through its on-demand media player. ABC iview is totally free to access and doesn’t require a cable login. Simply provide a few details to create an account (email address, region, gender, date of birth) and you’ll be able to start streaming right away. If you’re out of the country, though, you’ll find geo-blocking restrictions stop you from streaming Barons through your typical streaming service. Don't worry - just download a VPN to point yourself back home and watch your favorite shows as usual.

How to watch Barons online from outside your country

Should you be travelling abroad and want to watch Barons, you’ll be unable to do so through your home service due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Barons online from anywhere:

How to watch Barons online free in the US

The CW channel acquired the broadcast rights to Aussie drama Barons, with the first episode debuting on Monday, May 29 at 9pm ET/PT. New episodes will arrive at the same time on a weekly basis. How to watch Barons without a cable subscription If you don’t have access to cable, fear not: a Hulu + Live TV plan cost $69.99 a month and provides over 85 live streamed channels, which includes the CW. However, it’s only available in select markets, so enter your zip code when prompted to check that channel is available where you live). If you can wait less than 24 hours, though, then new episodes of Barons are available next day on The CW Website – and they’re 100% FREE to watch. Better still, you don’t need to register or even have a cable login – just press play! NB: the CW was available on FuboTV until recently. However, it was removed due to a carriage dispute with the channel’s new owners, Nexstar. Outside of the US? Watch Barons just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN.

Can I watch Barons online in the UK?

Unfortunately not. As of yet, there’s no announcement by a UK broadcaster or streaming service that it will pick up the series. Travelling in the UK? Just grab a VPN to point yourself back home. This lets you alter your IP address to connect to the services you’d normally watch in your country of residence.

Can I watch Barons online in Canada?

In a similar to the situation in the UK, it appears Baron doesn’t have a broadcaster fixed in Canada yet either. Can't watch Barons due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch like you normally would by using a VPN to magically reappear in your home country and easily stream all your favorite content.