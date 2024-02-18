How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024: live stream the film awards FREE online today, start time, nominees

How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 online

The glitziest night in the UK film calendar, the 77th BAFTA Film Awards take place this Sunday in London, England, and you can watch it for FREE on BBC iPlayer. It's also streaming on BritBox in most English-speaking countries around the world...

With the ceremony taking place on Sunday afternoon in London's impressive Royal Festival Hall, the red carpet and awards will be shown on delay from 7pm GMT / 2pm ET today.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, February 18 TV channel: BBC One Time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT (Mon) FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

With 25 awards to be handed out, Christopher Nolan's biopic of the father of the atom bomb Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations, while Yorgos Lanthimos's weird and wonderful Poor Things has 11, and Martin Scorsese's epic Killers of the Flower Moon has nine. Those two films are joined by Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers for the night's biggest prize: Best Film.

But the BAFTAs have always been a celebration of British film, too, and Outstanding British Film is looking hotly contested with 10 wildly varied films including All of Us Strangers, Apple TV+'s Napoleon, Saltburn and Wonka all in contention. Of course there are awards for acting, score, cinematography, animation, short films and many more besides – scroll to the bottom of this article to see more.

David Tennant – Doctor Who himself – is on hosting duties. Here's how to watch BAFTA Awards 2024, for free and no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 free online

The 77th BAFTA Awards ceremony is being shown free-to-air BBC One in the UK at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 18. For those wanting to watch the two-hour BAFTAs presentation online, it will be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer . It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite BBC TV shows online just like you would at home. All the dresses and dinner jackets on the red carpet can be streamed for free from 3pm GMT on the BAFTA YouTube channel.

How to watch BAFTA Awards from anywhere

If you are away from home as the BAFTA Awards 2024 air, you’ll be unable to watch the ceremony like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch BAFTA Awards

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the 2024 BAFTA Awards online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch the BAFTAs

How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 around the world

BritBox – the streaming service specalizing in UK television – has the rights to show the 2024 BAFTA Awards in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Scandinavia and South Africa. Monthly subscriptions to BritBox cost $8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99, or save money with an annual plan for $89.99 / CA$99.99 / AU$89.99. And wherever you are, you can give it a try before you buy with the BritBox 7-day free trial. Its list of supported devices differs in country to country, but is available everywhere on web browsers and via the smartphone app. It is also generally accessible on Apple TV, AirPlay, Chromecast and selected Smart TVs, and can be added to Amazon Prime Video accounts in the US, Canada, Australia and Sweden. Don't forget that Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the BAFTAs on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

BAFTA Awards 2024 nominees

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

Past Lives – Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

For the full list of this year's nominations, head to the BAFTA website

Who is hosting the BAFTAs 2024? 52-year-old Scottish actor David Tennant will host the BAFTA Film awards. Tennant is known all over the world for playing the tenth and fourteenth incarnation of the Doctor in the much-loved British TV series Doctor Who. The actor is no stranger to awards shows, having previously won Emmy Awards for his performances in Des and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, together with a Scottish BAFTA for The Escape Artist.

Where are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards held? For the second year running, the BAFTA Awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre cultural hub. Opened in 1951, the Royal Festival Hall has been home to the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and is primarily used for classical music concerts.