How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024: live stream the film awards FREE online today, start time, nominees

How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 online
The glitziest night in the UK film calendar, the 77th BAFTA Film Awards take place this Sunday in London, England, and you can watch it for FREE on BBC iPlayer. It's also streaming on BritBox in most English-speaking countries around the world...
With the ceremony taking place on Sunday afternoon in London's impressive Royal Festival Hall, the red carpet and awards will be shown on delay from 7pm GMT / 2pm ET today.
|Date: Sunday, February 18
|TV channel: BBC One
|Time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT (Mon)
|FREE stream: iPlayer (UK)
With 25 awards to be handed out, Christopher Nolan's biopic of the father of the atom bomb Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations, while Yorgos Lanthimos's weird and wonderful Poor Things has 11, and Martin Scorsese's epic Killers of the Flower Moon has nine. Those two films are joined by Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers for the night's biggest prize: Best Film.
But the BAFTAs have always been a celebration of British film, too, and Outstanding British Film is looking hotly contested with 10 wildly varied films including All of Us Strangers, Apple TV+'s Napoleon, Saltburn and Wonka all in contention. Of course there are awards for acting, score, cinematography, animation, short films and many more besides – scroll to the bottom of this article to see more.
David Tennant – Doctor Who himself – is on hosting duties. Here's how to watch BAFTA Awards 2024, for free and no matter where in the world you are.
The 77th BAFTA Awards ceremony is being shown free-to-air BBC One in the UK at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 18.
For those wanting to watch the two-hour BAFTAs presentation online, it will be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these now cover digital content consumption, too.
Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite BBC TV shows online just like you would at home.
All the dresses and dinner jackets on the red carpet can be streamed for free from 3pm GMT on the BAFTA YouTube channel.
How to watch BAFTA Awards from anywhere
If you are away from home as the BAFTA Awards 2024 air, you’ll be unable to watch the ceremony like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
How to watch BAFTA Awards 2024 around the world
BritBox – the streaming service specalizing in UK television – has the rights to show the 2024 BAFTA Awards in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Scandinavia and South Africa.
Monthly subscriptions to BritBox cost $8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99, or save money with an annual plan for $89.99 / CA$99.99 / AU$89.99. And wherever you are, you can give it a try before you buy with the BritBox 7-day free trial.
Its list of supported devices differs in country to country, but is available everywhere on web browsers and via the smartphone app. It is also generally accessible on Apple TV, AirPlay, Chromecast and selected Smart TVs, and can be added to Amazon Prime Video accounts in the US, Canada, Australia and Sweden.
Don't forget that Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the BAFTAs on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
BAFTA Awards 2024 nominees
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
Past Lives – Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
For the full list of this year's nominations, head to the BAFTA website
Who is hosting the BAFTAs 2024?
52-year-old Scottish actor David Tennant will host the BAFTA Film awards.
Tennant is known all over the world for playing the tenth and fourteenth incarnation of the Doctor in the much-loved British TV series Doctor Who.
The actor is no stranger to awards shows, having previously won Emmy Awards for his performances in Des and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, together with a Scottish BAFTA for The Escape Artist.
Where are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards held?
For the second year running, the BAFTA Awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre cultural hub.
Opened in 1951, the Royal Festival Hall has been home to the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and is primarily used for classical music concerts.
Are the BAFTAs broadcast live?
The BAFTA Film awards are not shown live. The ceremony actually takes place earlier on Sunday, February 18 before being broadcast at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET.
According to BAFTA: "The actual ceremonies run at well over two hours, so they need to be edited to fit the two hour BBC schedule, and we need a little time to do that."
