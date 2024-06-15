How to watch Australia vs Scotland: live stream T20 World Cup 2024 online, TV channel

Looking to watch Australia vs Scotland at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024? You're in the right place. We have full broadcast and live stream details just below.

Remember, if you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere.

Australia vs Scotland T20 live stream: preview

The Australia vs Scotland live stream is going to have a huge effect on who qualifies from Group B. Both sides have impressed so far and this might not be the foregone conclusion it seems on paper.

The Aussies have three wins from three after beating Namibia, Oman and England. Another victory would book their place into the Super Eights. However, there is some controversy after bowler Josh Hazlewood suggested his side might manipulate their result to knock out England. Skipper Mitchell Marsh has been threatened with sanctions if anything untoward happens.

Due to the weather, the Scottish Saltires had to share the spoils in their opener with England but also beat Namibia and Oman to put themselves in contention to progress. They have shown themselves capable of putting runs on the board. Whether their bowlers can subdue the likes of David Warner and Travis Head is a whole different issue.

Read on to find out how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Australia vs Scotland live stream, including options to watch for free in India, wherever you are.

Watch Australia vs Scotland live stream for free

Cricket fans in India can watch Australia vs Scotland for FREE on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is also be free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

If you're abroad during the tournament, however, and you don't want to pay for coverage you can get for free at home, there is another option – you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch Australia vs Scotland from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries, but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere:

Global Australia vs Scotland live streams

Where to watch Australia vs Scotland live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. You can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch Australia vs Scotland live stream for FREE in India

The T20 Cricket World Cup – including Australia vs Scotland Zealand – is being live streamed for FREE in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app. It's important to note, however, that the free option is only available on mobile devices, so if you want to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream on a bigger screen, you'll need to fork out for a Disney Star subscription. Indian residents traveling overseas who want to watch their usual Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch Australia vs Scotland FREE online in Pakistan

You can watch T20 World Cup 2024 games, including Australia vs Scotland on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream Australia vs Scotland in Australia

Cricket fans down under can keep up with all the action in a new place – Prime Video. The Amazon service is the place to watch every match from the T20 World Cup 2024, including Australia vs Scotland. Even better, members can access the games at no extra cost to their usual subscription. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Away from Australia but don't want to miss out? Use NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch Australia vs Scotland live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has been the go-to place to watch live cricket in the UK for the last two decades. Every match of the T20 World Cup 2024, including Australia vs Scotland, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles and various other streaming devices. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now(formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Australia vs Scotland live streams in New Zealand