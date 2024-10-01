Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game free online from anywhere
Champions League football returns to Villa Park
Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams
Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams to see the Villains back in the Champions League. Read on for how to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere – including free streams.
|Date: Weds, Oct 2
|Time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST (Oct 4)
|FREE stream: ITV.az (Azerbaijan)
|Global streams: Paramount Plus (US) | TNT Sports (UK)
Champions League football is back at Villa Park. Rather aptly, the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream is a replay of the 1982 final, in which the Villains became champions. Unai Emre’s men comprehensively saw off Young Boys a fortnight ago. Bayern, meanwhile, headed straight to the top of the table after smashing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.
Somewhat inevitably, Harry Kane scored four goals in that game. The England skipper is expected to be fit despite picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. The hosts will be without their captain, John McGinn, who is so crucial to the way they play. The Scot remains out with a hamstring injury.
Read on as we explain how you can tune into Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, as the Champions League 2024-25 continues.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich for FREE?
In Azerbaijan, fans can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams for FREE on ITV Azerbaijan.
Away from Azerbaijan? Use a VPN to unblock ITV Azerbaijan and watch your usual stream when traveling outside of the country.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern from abroad
We've set out how you can live stream Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.
Use a VPN to live stream Champions League from anywhere
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams round the world
Soccer fans can watch every single Champions League game – including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich – on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.
Use the Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK
TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich (Oct. 2).
You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium.
If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich online in Canada
In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Champions League game this season.
And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year.
Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis.
If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.
Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia
Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich.
A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub).
If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.
Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern live streams in New Zealand
DAZN is the new home of Champions League football in New Zealand, including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich.
You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99.
For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.
How to watch an Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream in India
Football fans can watch the Champions League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can pick up a good VPN.
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
