Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game free online from anywhere

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams to see the Villains back in the Champions League. Read on for how to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere – including free streams.

Champions League football is back at Villa Park. Rather aptly, the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream is a replay of the 1982 final, in which the Villains became champions. Unai Emre’s men comprehensively saw off Young Boys a fortnight ago. Bayern, meanwhile, headed straight to the top of the table after smashing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.

Somewhat inevitably, Harry Kane scored four goals in that game. The England skipper is expected to be fit despite picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. The hosts will be without their captain, John McGinn, who is so crucial to the way they play. The Scot remains out with a hamstring injury.

Read on as we explain how you can tune into Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, as the Champions League 2024-25 continues.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich for FREE? In Azerbaijan, fans can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams for FREE on ITV Azerbaijan. Away from Azerbaijan? Use a VPN to unblock ITV Azerbaijan and watch your usual stream when traveling outside of the country.

We've set out how you can live stream Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich (Oct. 2). You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium. If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub). If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

DAZN is the new home of Champions League football in New Zealand, including Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich. You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Football fans can watch the Champions League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can pick up a good VPN.