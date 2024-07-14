How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream: Wimbledon 2024 for free
Alcaraz vs Djokovic broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Pushed to five sets by Frances Tiafoe, to four by Ugo Humbert, Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to battle his way into a second straight Wimbledon final. The Spaniard has raised his levels when needed and is just the fifth man in the Open era to reach four major finals by the age of 21. The three-time Grand Slam champion beat Novak Djokovic in an epic final last year and will be confident he can end a run of two consecutive defeats to the Serbian.
Having overcome Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in straight sets in the semi-final, Djokovic will now contest his 37th Slam final and has a chance to equal Roger Federer’s haul of eight Wimbledon wins. The 37-year-old is also seeking revenge for his defeat 12 months ago and aims to win a record 25th Grand Slam. The numbers are staggering but what makes his run at this year’s tournament even more impressive is the fact he underwent knee surgery just six weeks ago.
Here's where to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options for Wimbledon 2024.
Alcaraz vs Djokovic Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 9am ET / 2pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream broadcasters
You can watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK (free with TV licence)
- 9Now – Australia (100% free)
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand (100% free)
Other, non-English language Alcaraz vs Djokovic free streams can be found on SRF (Switzerland), NHK (Japan) and CCTV (China).
Use a VPN to access Alcaraz vs Djokovic for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream in the US
The Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream is on ESPN in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 tennis Grand Slam is split between ESPN, ESPN Plus, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ABC in the US.
If you're looking to pick up ESPN and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Official Alcaraz vs Djokovic broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN, RDS and ESPN have the rights to air Wimbledon on TV in Canada.
Cordcutters can follow all the action from the All England Club via the TSN Plus streaming service. Plans start at $8/mo plus tax.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to the Men's singles final – Alcaraz vs Djoko – and all of Wimbledon 2024 in Latin and South America, including Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Wimbledon 2024 games including the singles finals across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will air the singles finals only.
- South Korea
Tennis fans in South Korea can watch Wimbledon 2024 Men's final via the tvN Sports TV network. Streamers can catch every game, set and match on TVING.
- China
CCTV, iQIYI and Shanghai TV Great Sport are the official Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch Wimbledon 2024 final men's game on NHK and WOWOW in Japan.
- Rest of Asia
Viewers in countries including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will have access to Wimbledon 2024 broadcasts – including Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic – across SPOTV and SPOTV2.
Europe
- France
You can tune into the Wimbledon 2024 men's final live on beIN Sport in France.
- Germany / Austria
Amazon Prime Video has the rights to all Grand Slam tennis in Germany and Austria, including Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams from South-west London's All England Club.
- Ireland
Premier Sport 1 and Premier Sport 2 will air Wimbledon live in Ireland.
- Italy
Sky Sport and Sky Now will air Wimbledon 2024 in Italy.
- Switzerland
Swiss tennis fans can watch free live streams on SRF.
- Spain
Wimbledon 2024 is live on Movistar+ in Spain.
- Latvia / Lithuania
Head to S Sport / Sport Plus for Wimbledon streams in Latvia and Lithuania.
- Portugal
Sport TV has the Wimbledon coverage in Portugal.
- Rest of Europe
Eurosport will broadcast The Wimbledon Championships via the Eurosport channels in Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.
Coverage will also be available via the Max streaming service.
Oceania
- Australia
Nine Network will show all Wimbledon 2024 matches in Australia. Free streams on 9Now.
Africa
SuperSport and Canal+ are the major Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Middle East
BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Alcaraz vs Djokovic TV channel/broadcaster across the Middle East.
Can I watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland can watch all Wimbledon 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic free from abroad.
What time does Alcaraz vs Djokovic start?
The final gets underway on Centre Court from 2pm local time (London, England) on Sunday, July 14.
Here are the Alcaraz vs Djokovic start times around the world:
- USA – 9am ET / 6am PT
- UK – 2pm BST
- Mexico – 7am CDMX
- Brazil – 10am BRT
- Central Europe – 3pm CET
- South Africa – 3pm SAST
- India – 6.30pm IST
- Singapore – 9pm SGT
- Australia – 11pm AEST
- New Zealand – 1am NZST (July 15)
Can I watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with Alcaraz vs Djokovic for free on Wimbledon's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Wimbledon), Instagram (@Wimbledon) and TikTok (@Wimbledon).
